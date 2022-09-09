Podcast Movement Apologizes to Ben Shapiro for Apology to Woke About His ‘Harmful’ Presence

Podcast Movement is sorry anew. This time, the organizer issued an apology to Ben Shapiro.

In August, Podcast Movement asked Twitter users for forgiveness after Shapiro appeared near a booth at its convention.

In the most pathetic apology you’ll see on the internet, the group said Shapiro’s mere presence caused “harm.”

PM apologized after random Twitter people said Shapiro made them uncomfortable as women, people of color, and transgenders.

But now, Podcast Movement has asked him for his forgiveness. Company President Dan Frank released the following statement:

“As we stated, we’re continuing to evaluate our policies guiding social media & events with inclusivity, diversity & respect for all. We have to start by sincerely apologizing to Mr. Shapiro for our reaction when he visited a booth we sold his company.

“That wasn’t right. Podcast Movement began in 2014, with four podcasters who had an idea to create a vibrant community that was for podcasters, by podcasters. We’re still those people with the same idea, and recognize there’s work to do as we grow. We are now looking to move forward, as we focus on that original mission from 2014 – being a hub for podcasting events, resources, news, and thought leadership.”

Shapiro accepted the apology on his podcast Friday, saying it’s “a good sign for America when people back off of censorious viewpoints.”

“In fact, this may be the first time I’ve actually seen a significant company back off a censorious viewpoint, thanks to blowback,’ Shapiro adds.

He’s right in that groups that endorse censorious viewpoints rarely backtrack. They often double down to continue pleasing the groups to which they cater.

However, PM reversed course only after Cumulus, which sells ads for Shapiro’s podcast, boycotted the organizer this week.

PM does not regret kowtowing to progressives. Instead, it fears losing association with a leading audio provider, an enemy PM does not want to make.

Good for Cumulus for pushing back. It’s rare to see a media company take the side of the target. Most companies simply get in line.

But the bottom line remains the greatest threat to cancel culture and cowardice. And the “Ben Shapiro Show” sits near the top of the most lucrative podcast on the market.

So, Cumulus took his side and Podcast Movement caved into an apology.