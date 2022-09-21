Canadian-Run Media Company Warns That Ben Shapiro Is Too Dangerous

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) argues that the thought-police should do a better job suppressing Ben Shapiro’s content because his speech is too dangerous.

CBC, which is essentially the Canadian NPR, published a story accusing Shapiro of radicalizing young men and leading them to dark, dark places.

Here’s an actual line that a state-fed journalist printed:

“While Shapiro is not affiliated with any hate group, experts in media, gender studies and the radicalization of young men say that the commentator’s content is prevalent in online extremist communities.”

When the gender studies experts say it, the CBC prints it.

The piece fails to explain what Shapiro is doing to young men. The author merely cites random quotes that say Shapiro’s making listeners more racist, sexist, and anti-LGBT.

But the facts do not matter. This was a hit piece.

The crux of the article is political. CBC does not care about the radicalization of young people, either. If it did, it would have also included the far-Left media brands that lied about the trucker convoy at the behest of slimy Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

And, despite what the press reports, left-wing loons have been radicalized. Look at this nut:

Some crazy woke smashed a projector during @bennyjohnson’s speech while he played a video of Kamala Harris.

pic.twitter.com/6kzMm2YvMr — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 21, 2022

CBC — much like the media companies here in the U.S. — is so greatly bothered by the rise of independent media voices who provide a counter to the messaging it promotes.

CBC does not like that listeners also have the option to consume Shapiro — who has a combined 9.4 million subscribers and followers on YouTube and Twitter — in addition to all the like-minded left-wing outlets, like Slate.

Censorship is about controlling the forms of messaging. Shapiro, who has the most-downloaded political podcast, is a threat to that very messaging.

He’s also been harder to cancel because his opinions do not lean on the fringes, as they say Andrew Tate’s do. There’s nothing more dangerous to mainstream media than a conservative voice that an outlet cannot easily label as alt-Right.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation would prefer a one-opinion fits all media institution and for the cancellation of Ben Shapiro.

If the CBC were any more pathetic, it’d be NPR.