Ben Roethlisberger Points Out The Difference Between His Situation And Kenny Pickett’s

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says that the team’s 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett faces a different situation than he faced when he arrived in Pittsburgh.

Big Ben touched on this in the first episode of his podcast “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” (because why wouldn’t he have a podcast).

Roethlisberger made the point that the 24-year-old out of Pitt could join the team and be a leader from the start, something that was more difficult for him to do during his career.

“I had a really veteran group. Kenny … he might even be older than some of the second-year guys. It’s a younger group on offense, so it’s not the same kind of pressure,” Roethlisberger told his co-host, Spence.

“He’s got a chance to really take that group kind of by the collar, be like, ‘I’m the leader of this group.’”

Roethlisberger makes a great point, but while he is high on Pickett, he thinks there’s no need to make him the guy too quickly, and that Mitch Trubisky is the team’s likely starter.

“In my opinion, I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter,” Roethlisberger said. “He should start. I think he’s a veteran, he’s been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now.”

Maybe he’s clairvoyant because the day after Big Ben dropped his debut podcast, the Steelers announced that Trubisky was one of their five captains and topped the depth chart at quarterback.

So, it looks like the Steelers agree with their former franchise quarterback.

The Steelers will play their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and it sure seems like anyone tuning into that game will see Mitch Trubisky under center,

