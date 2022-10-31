Ben Rector Roasts Bandwagon Tennessee Fans

Tennessee fans are some of the loudest and proudest in all of sports. No other fanbase in the country will let anyone with ears know that the ‘Vols are back’ and that it ‘feels like ’98,’ but with the Vols sitting at 8-0, fans actually have a reason to shout Rocky Top every chance they get.

Ben Rector – who is easily one of the most laid-back, genuine good guy musicians in the industry – has taken notice of just how loud and proud Tennessee fans have been lately.

Rector, who lives in Nashville, jumped on Instagram while sitting in Atlanta’s airport to ‘congratulate’ all the Tennessee fans out there that have magically found all of their Vols gear over the past few weeks.

“I just want to take a quick second to say that I think it’s so cool that so many Vols fans have found all of their Vols apparel just here recently,” Rector joked. “I didn’t know you guys were looking for it and I think it’s awesome that you found it.”

Rector delivering such a calm and gentle roast is incredibly on-brand, plus, his words are spot-on.

It’s been pretty eye-opening to see just how loud Vols fans have been both publically and on social media this season, especially after knocking off Alabama for the first time since 2006.

If Tennessee is able to go to Athens and beat Georgia on Saturday, anyone on Twitter that isn’t a Vols fan may want to just go ahead and delete the app for a few days.