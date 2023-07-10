Ben & Jerry’s Silent On Returning Its Land To Native American Tribes

Videos by OutKick

Ben & Jerry’s isn’t interested in discussing returning any of its land to Native American tribes.

The ice cream company chose to attack America as a country on “stolen” land with an Independence Day Instagram post. The company demanded land be returned to Native Americans.

Well, things took an interesting twist when it was revealed Ben & Jerry’s headquarters in South Burlington, Vermont is on land previously controlled by the Abenaki people, and they want it back.

Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation Chief Don Stevens told Newsweek he’d love to see the land return to its original Native American owners.

Ben & Jerry’s silent on returning land.

Seeing as how it is the stated policy of Ben & Jerry’s that all “stolen” land should be returned, it seems obvious the woke ice cream company would immediately being the process of handing over its headquarters and any and all land across America it has property on that was ever controlled by Native Americans.

Well, it looks like Ben & Jerry’s is more than willing to talk the talk, but it’s different story when it comes time to walk the walk.

I repeatedly reached out to Ben & Jerry’s to ask if there any plans to return the land, and what the timeline was for getting it done.

Ben & Jerry’s attacked America as a country on “stolen” land. The company won’t commit to returning its land to Native Americans. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Ben & Jerry’s)

Not a single request for comment was returned. For a company that was unbelievably vocal about how horrible America is and how land must be returned, it’s gone dead silent now that it’s come time to pony up.

Why isn’t Ben & Jerry’s leading the way? The company could have vacated its headquarters days ago. Demolition could already be underway and the Abenaki people could, once again, control the land.

Woke is always going to go woke.

The fact Ben & Jerry’s is silent shouldn’t really surprise anyone. It’s easy to talk a huge game. It’s a lot harder to back it up.

Turns out that actually ponying up and leading from the front isn’t something the woke ice cream brand has any interest in.

If it did, the land would already be returned. As of data from 2022, there are more than 580 Ben & Jerry’s locations across America, according to entrepreneur.com. How many of them are on land that was ever controlled by Native Americans?

Ben & Jerry’s silent on returning land to Native American tribes. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

The company has a scoop location in Minneapolis. The city of Minneapolis was also controlled by Native Americans at one point. How quickly can that location be turned over? Can it happen today? Maybe by the end of the week?

After all, this is what Ben & Jerry’s wants, right? We’re just using the standard the company endorsed to attack America.

Will Ben & Jerry’s return land to Native Americans? (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Get after it, Ben & Jerry’s. There are hundreds of locations that could likely be turned over. Don’t put off for tomorrow what can be done today. Lead from the front and return the land or admit you’re a bunch of woke frauds.