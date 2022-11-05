Ben Gordon Arrested Again, This Time For Assaulting Two McDonald’s Security Guards

Former NBA player Ben Gordon continues a downward legal spiral, being arrested once again for battery.

Chicago police responded to a disturbance call at 3:28 a.m. Friday at a local McDonald’s. The 39-year-old Gordon was being escorted out of the restaurant when he snapped and punched a male security guard in the face while throwing him to the ground. Gordon also struck another guard.

Both victims refused medical treatment on the scene. Gordon was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery. He was released on his own recognizance.

It’s unclear what Gordon was doing at the location so late at night, or what led to him freaking out on the security guards.

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested for battery. (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)

GORDON HAS SPIRALED OUT OF CONTROL SINCE LEAVING THE NBA

The latest incident comes just a few weeks after Gordon was arrested for striking his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Two Port Authority cops were injured during the scuffle.

Since leaving the NBA in 2015, Gordon has had multiple run-ins with the law.

In 2017 he was arrested for pulling a fire alarm in an apartment building. Later that year, he was also charged with robbing the manager of a residential complex. Those charges were eventually dropped after a “civil compromise” was made.

Gordon has spoken out about his battles with mental health. In a 2020 interview, he said that dealing with anxiety, paranoia and panic attacks left him feeling “dead.” He also disclosed that he is bipolar.

The Chicago Bulls drafted Gordon with the 3rd overall pick in the 2004 draft. He would go on to average 14.9 points per game. Following his time with the Bulls, he also had runs with the Pistons, Bobcats and Magic.