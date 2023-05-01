Videos by OutKick

You might remember XFL quarterback Ben DiNucci from his first NFL start on ‘Sunday Night Football’ against the Philadelphia Eagles. Andy Dalton was in concussion protocol and the Cowboys failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 23-9 loss.

DiNucci barely completed 50% of his 40 passes for just 180 yards. He was sacked four times and lost two fumbles.

The poor performance wasn’t entirely DiNucci’s fault, but it did not go well. At all.

The @Eagles strip sack turns into a scoop and score.



Philadelphia leads 21-9.







Despite DiNucci’s rough first start, demotion to the practice squad and eventual release, he gained a cult-like following. Sickos everywhere were rooting for ‘The Nooch’ as he made the transition into the XFL this spring.

He was a baller at James Madison after all…

After playing the entire year as the starting quarterback for the Seattle SeaDragons, DiNucci’s inaugural XFL season ended with a loss in the North Division final on Sunday. As a result, the 26-year-old former seventh-round NFL Draft pick finished with the most bizarre stat line in the league.

There was a lot of quarterback movement across the XFL in 2023, but DiNucci never relinquished his starting job. Even though his numbers were… weird.

DiNucci led the league in pass attempts and passing yards, and finished second to only A.J. McCarron in passing touchdowns. At the same time, though, he threw a league-high 13 interceptions, which was still four more than the second-highest interception total.

There were ridiculous touchdown throws into double coverage…

🚨 Touchdown Seattle



Jahcour Pearson continue son incroyable saison en XFL

There were also big man interceptions in the red zone after having the ball tipped at the line of scrimmage…

All-in-all, ‘The Nooch’ experience was a rollercoaster, as it always is! To make it even more hectic, his first season ended with a blowout loss in the semifinals.

DiNucci, like his fans at home, had a blast this year.

"This is the most fun I've had playing ball in 10 years."



Ben DiNucci, the XFL's leading passer, reflecting on his 11 game run as QB1 for the Seattle Sea Dragons

And if Nooch is happy, then so are the Sickos.