Bellator Fighter Has Too Much Booty To Drop Down A Division, Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request She’s Received

Videos by OutKick

It’s been an interesting week for combat sports press conferences. Whether the fact that more fighters are joining OnlyFans is to blame for the increase in pre-fight and post-fight entertainment is hard to say. We’ve seen everything from lingerie weigh-ins to boob flashing celebrations.

This week alone has had some interesting pre-fight press conference moments. Former UFC fighter Pear Gonzalez wore an outfit made up entirely of Fruit Roll-Ups to the Gamebred Boxing 4 press conference and Bellator fighter Randi Field answered a question by giving herself a pat on the booty.

Bellator fighter Randi Field showing her booty during a press conference (Image Credit: MMA Junkie/Instagram)

Field is fighting on the undercard of Friday night’s Bellator 293 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA. She was asked specifically about whether she would like to see the mixed martial arts organization open up a 115 pound division.

Her fight on Friday night against Ashley Cummins is at the catchweight of 120 pounds. Cummins has fought in the 105 pound atomweight division in the past.

Field answered the question with a little show and tell. She said, “I would love if Bellator opened up that division because I usually fight at 115 pounds.”

As she stood up she explained, “My only problem making 105 is, this (she turns around and pats herself on the backside). So that is why I am not an atomweight fighter.”

Field added, “Absolutely, I would love to fight at 115. Yes, and I also find the training camps to be less stressful.”

“When I’m fighting at 125, I’m always constantly trying to gain weight. I’ll go take a poop and I’m back at Square 1. So yeah, 115 I’m definitely good at it, and I’m very strong for the division.”

Win Or Lose, Randi Field Is Going To Be Just Fine

Dropping too much weight could also hurt her OnlyFans game. Which she’s enjoyed some success with, despite the weirdos who can’t help but send their odd requests.

While making the media rounds in the lead up to Bellator 293 she answered plenty of questions about her exclusive content. That included a question about the weirdest thing she’s ever been asked on the platform.

Field answered, “Someone asked me to sit down on a table and put my feet up in the air and pretend that I was pushing on a gas pedal and say ‘go faster, go faster, go faster.’ And then focus on my toes twinkling while I was pushing on the gas pedal.”

For any nut job that thinks it’s a good idea to send her these kinds of requests, she doesn’t answer them. And you should probably turn yourself into the authorities. You’ve gone way too far into weird.

Good luck to Randi and her booty tonight and to her battle to keep the bizarre requests at bay.