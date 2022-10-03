Bella Hadid Wore Spray-On Dress Since Fashion World Does Weird Stuff

The world of fashion can be befuddling, and that trend of befuddlement continued with Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress at Paris Fashion Week.

The biggest spectacle of Paris Fashion Week — the fashion world’s Gathering of the Juggalos — was the spray-on stunt during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show.

Hadid sauntered on stage with that model face where she looks like someone just took her parking spot and wearing just a pair of underwear.

The spray-on dress was made out of Fabrican Spray-on fabric. According to Fabrican’s website, their product has more uses than just fashion stunts. It can also be used in healthcare and industrial settings.

bella hadid getting a dress spray painted onto her body is crazy like she really mothered this pic.twitter.com/pw1ujFyppr — matt (@mattxiv) September 30, 2022

Woooooooow…

Didn’t a pair of University of Utah students get in trouble for doing something similar a few weeks ago?

Once she had been properly sprayed down, one of the stage hands had to face the high-pressure moment of fussing with the dress. It was Fashion Week’s version of kicking a field goal with the game on the line.

THIS! Is by far the most interesting part that has been cut out from everyone! Why isn't anyone seeing this part of Bella Hadid & the spray-on dress at #Coperni: can you imagine the pressure not ruining the dress while it's wet & everyone watching 🤭❤️ pic.twitter.com/r6Zcpay9tf — Daniel Newman (@DanielNewman) October 1, 2022

Clutch performance.

Hadid wandered around the room and scowled at the people who probably paid a lot of money to watch someone get painted on stage when they could’ve stayed home and watched Goldfinger for free.

Bella Hadid and the spray-on dress at #Coperni: the finale! pic.twitter.com/ANcwkAgeB0 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 30, 2022

So why — aside from attention — did they do this?

Well, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, co-owners of Coperni, told Vogue why.

“It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant said. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” Meyer added.

What’s more scientific than clothing that comes out of an aerosol can?

Lots of things, but they decided to go with fabric in a can.

