Bella Hadid Wore Spray-On Dress Since Fashion World Does Weird Stuff

The world of fashion can be befuddling, and that trend of befuddlement continued with Bella Hadid’s spray-on dress at Paris Fashion Week.
The biggest spectacle of Paris Fashion Week — the fashion world’s Gathering of the Juggalos — was the spray-on stunt during the Coperni Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show.
Hadid sauntered on stage with that model face where she looks like someone just took her parking spot and wearing just a pair of underwear.
The spray-on dress was made out of Fabrican Spray-on fabric. According to Fabrican’s website, their product has more uses than just fashion stunts. It can also be used in healthcare and industrial settings.
Woooooooow…
Didn’t a pair of University of Utah students get in trouble for doing something similar a few weeks ago?
Once she had been properly sprayed down, one of the stage hands had to face the high-pressure moment of fussing with the dress. It was Fashion Week’s version of kicking a field goal with the game on the line.
Clutch performance.
Hadid wandered around the room and scowled at the people who probably paid a lot of money to watch someone get painted on stage when they could’ve stayed home and watched Goldfinger for free.
So why — aside from attention — did they do this?
Well, Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer, co-owners of Coperni, told Vogue why.
“It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant said. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” Meyer added.
What’s more scientific than clothing that comes out of an aerosol can?
Lots of things, but they decided to go with fabric in a can.
Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle