Bears D-Lineman Claims That ‘Deflategate’ Scandal Is Still Going On, Plans To Check Patriots’ Footballs On Monday Night

When the Bears face the Patriots in Foxborough on Monday night, defensive lineman Justin Jones plans to make sure that there isn’t any funny business going on. Specifically, he wants to make sure that New England isn’t deflating its footballs.

Jones, who signed with Chicago during the offseason, was asked what he thinks about when he hears Bill Belichick’s name. In response, with zero hesitation, the 26-year-old said “deflated balls.”

#Bears DL Justin Jones plans on checking the balls Monday night. Has heard that Deflategate might still be going on. First thing you think of when you hear the name Bill Belichick? “Deflated balls” #ForeverNE #Forevercheaters pic.twitter.com/HtjueyggUo — Mark Carman (@thecarm) October 20, 2022

Jones’ word association stems from ‘Deflategate.’

NFL game balls are required by rule to have air pressure between 12.5 and 13.5 PSI. During the 2014 AFC Championship Game, the Patriots were accused of deflating balls below the required number to help Tom Brady’s grip.

As a result of an investigation into the matter, Brady was suspended four games in 2016. New England was fined $1 million and had one first and one fourth round draft pick taken away.

While we may never know the truth about the matter, Jones claimed on Thursday that the team has not stopped its illegal deflation. He said that he’s heard the Patriots are still deflating footballs to help their quarterback and ball-carriers get a better grip.

To get to the bottom of things, Jones is taking matters into his own hands. He is going to try to press a game ball into the turf at Gillette Stadium on Monday to see if it meets the league’s required PSI.

“I heard it’s still going on, so I’m gonna check them things before we go,” Jones said. “I’m so serious, I’ve heard it’s still going on.”

Should Jones find anything fishy with New England’s balls prior to the game, he plans to ask the officials to do their own investigation— “hey ref, what’s up with this?”

Obviously, Jones will not have access to a football pressure gauge. His “check” will be entirely on his own accord.

However, for him to even claim such a thing — eight years after the original incident — is a big deal. Will other players come out and back him up? Will his ball check find something suspicious?

Only time will tell.