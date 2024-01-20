Bill Belichick Coaching Falcons Would Initially Lack Thing He Needs Most To Make It Work

Videos by OutKick

The Atlanta Falcons have zeroed in on Bill Belichick as one of their top candidates to fill their coaching vacancy, and that makes sense because the team has been merely treading water during Arthur Blank’s ownership tenure while waiting for unproven coordinators to blossom into head coach legends.

Belichick, meanwhile, is a legend. Ready-made.

So potentially hiring a head coach that’s won six Super Bowl championships and, amazingly, still feels he has something to prove can be a pretty smart move for the Falcons if they can overcome the challenges of actually landing Belichick.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Head coach Bill Belichick (L) of the New England Patriots shakes hands with owner Robert Kraft during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 11 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Belichick announced he is stepping down as head coach after 24 seasons with the team. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

But On The Other Side Of The Negotiating Table…

Bill…why the Falcons? Is it because this situation, which isn’t optimal, is the best you can do?

Belichick and the Patriots had their “mutually agree to part ways” moment on Jan. 11, ending 24 years together. And that was lovely and amicable. But let’s be honest, Belichick was fired.

The proof is he wants to continue coaching, was willing to take on a lesser role in the Patriots’ personnel decision-making, and now?

He’s talking to a team with a sitting general manager in Terry Fontenot, who would continue to run the personnel department. And he’s thinking of joining a team with a sitting chief executive officer in Rich McKay, who himself was once the team’s GM, is one of the NFL’s most influential executives, and until now has been over both the head coach and GM in the organizational hierarchy.

Belichick, in other words, is seriously considering the Falcons despite the fact it’s not an obvious great fit. He’s had multiple meetings with the club — including a first interview, a second interview, a flight on owner Arthur Blank’s private jet, and multiple dinners attended by Blank, McKay and Fontenot — to try to make it a fit.

ATLANTA – Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank looks on from the sideline during the final minutes of a game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 15, 2023. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

But There’s Some Back-And-Forth Going On Here

And for all that efforting to make this work — by both sides, by the way — the Falcons ultimately still cannot give Belichick what he actually needs to succeed:

A really good quarterback.

Or a definitive plan and promise for drafting one, signing one or trading for one.

Because it’s impossible to do that now.

The club can promise one of their prized coach targets it will try to add a quarterback he’ll win with in the coming offseason. But it doesn’t know that it’ll get one. Belichick probably understands this.

Yet …Interviews, dinners, private jets, and weighty and significant discussions.

So why does this matter?

ARLINGTON, Tex. – Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks off the field with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady before a preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders on August 26, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite Brady, Raiders Not Interested In Belichick

It should matter to Belichick, firstly, because it’s an eye-opener. He is easily the most accomplished coach available this hiring cycle but for a multitude of reasons his options seem limited.

The Raiders, where Tom Brady is still angling to be a minority owner, weren’t even interested in an interview and hired Antonio Pierce on Friday. The Chargers haven’t stepped forward to a great degree and seem focused on Jim Harbaugh.

The Commanders have been busy figuring out their next steps after hiring a GM. The Panthers are apparently going the young coordinator route. They’ve interviewed 11 candidates and none are named Belichick.

The Seahawks are doing their thing. The Titans, which make a lot of sense as a Belichick landing spot, have interviewed nine coordinator types via Zoom. None of those have ever coached a team to a Super Bowl victory, but the club hasn’t talked to the guy who’s done it six times and is available to talk in person.

TAMPA – Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder at the goal line in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on Oct 22, 2023. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Could Belichick Win With Falcons’ Ridder?

So, it’s weird, but Belichick’s choices are not expansive at this stage.

And even the Falcons are not a great fit for him. Why?

Because, again, they don’t have a quarterback. And the obvious weakness in the Belichick resume screams he’s not likely to succeed without a great QB.

(Now, this is not the part of this column where we relitigate the case of Brady versus Belichick. This isn’t a debate about which was more vital to the Patriots’ dynasty.)

But the fact is, Belichick has a 249-75 record with Brady as his quarterback. And an 84-103 record without Brady.

So short of Brady coming out of retirement to join the Falcons as his 30-year-old self, Belichick faces an uphill climb to reach the heights he so often enjoyed in New England. And to get anywhere close to that plateau, the assumption is he recognizes the need to have a great quarterback.

The Falcons, with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke on the roster, aren’t there yet.

So can they get there? Can they give Belichick and whatever star-filled staff he gathers a great quarterback, or is he going to basically find himself in the same spot he’s been in since 2020 when Brady left for Tampa Bay as a free agent?

DENVER – Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 31, 2023. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Falcons Must Study QB Options, Including Wilson

Belichick can probably fool himself and think he can trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. Or Russell Wilson, or Justin Fields. Or perhaps he can chase Kirk Cousins in free agency. But there’s nothing about those prospects that scream, “Championship!”

Draft a future champion? Maybe. Except the Falcons hold the eighth selection in the NFL Draft’s first round.

So they’re not getting Drake Maye or Caleb Williams or probably even Jayden Daniels. The Falcons would likely find themselves overdrafting Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix in hopes of winning the quarterback lottery in a few years when the youngster develops.

That sounds like a hope as much as a plan. It sounds far-fetched knowing Belichick will be 72 years old in April.

So maybe the Falcons and Belichick try to make it work anyway. It might feel like a good fit for the Falcons but cannot possibly feel that way for Bill Belichick.

