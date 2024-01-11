Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Talk Of Agreement To Part Ways, Take No Questions As NFL World Awaits Coach’s Next Move

Videos by OutKick

Bill Belichick is calling the day he and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announce they “mutually agree to part ways” a day of “gratitude and celebration.”

Well, the celebration in New England hadn’t really started around One Patriots Place before it became clear Belichick intends to soon be coaching elsewhere. Certainly, Kraft is aware of that.

“It’ll be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline,” Kraft said, “but I will always continue wishing him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks to the media as he hugs head coach Bill Belichick. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kraft Knows Belichick Intends To Continue

Belichick’s intention of finding his next coaching assignment has already been discussed between himself and Kraft as they met multiple times the past couple of days and agreed to part ways “amicably,” as Kraft said.

Belichick is 15 wins from becoming the all-time winningest coach in NFL history — a distinction head for nearly three decades by former Dolphins coach Don Shula with 347 wins. Belichick wants that record and wants to continue coaching.

Where that will be exactly has yet to play out.

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly will have interest.

The Dallas Cowboys will definitely have interest if they don’t perform in the playoffs. Club owner Jerry Jones has said he is pleased with coach Mike McCarthy and how the team performed in the regular season.

But Jones previously made it clear the evaluation of his current coach will be weighted toward what happens in the postseason.

Carolina seems a possibility and club owner David Tepper is well financed and able to make Belichick an substantial offer if that’s the direction he decides to go.

Owner Robert Kraft shakes hands with former head coach Bill Belichick. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Patriots, Kraft Not Asking For Belichick Compensation

That scenario will play out in the coming days and probably weeks. Unlike other candidates in the coaching job market, Belichick is now not tied to a team.

He can speak to any team he wishes at any time. And the Patriots have agreed not to receive any compensation in return for his services.

That is down the road a bit. Thursday was more about a farewell and nostalgia for Belichick.

“We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football team here,” Belichick said. “It exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations the success we were able to achieve together through the hard work and contributions of so many people.

“I’m very proud of that and will always have those great memories and will carry them with us the rest of my life.”

Fans hold up signs for Bill Belichick during game against the Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2024.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Kraft: Belichick Accomplishments ‘Celebrated’

Kraft, who was a Patriots fan before he owned the team, spoke of what Belichick did for the franchise and what legacy he leaves.

“It represents the end of an era,” he said. “One that hopefully will always be celebrated in this region. The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this type of unprecedented success that we have had possible. Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England and I believe go in as a Pro Football Hall of Famer on the first ballot.

“Because he’s the greatest coach of all time.”

Both men said and repeated their split was an agreement to part ways rather than portray it as what it really is — Kraft moving on from Belichick. “This is a move we mutually agreed is needed at this time,” Kraft said.

“What Bill accomplished with us in my opinion will never be replicated. And the fact it was done in the salary cap and free agency era makes it even more extraordinary.”

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick says farewell. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Belichick Respectful All Around, Sort Of

Belichick spoke of his love and appreciation for his players but named none of them specifically. He said he loved the fans and even the media.

“I give you guys a lot of respect for what you do,” Belichick told the assembled reporters. “You’re the voice of the fans. We didn’t always see eye to eye all the time. Most of the time but not all the time. I do respect what you do.”

The respect didn’t extend to him taking their questions, however. This was a presser in that the two men gave statements, shook hands, and walked off. Kraft will answer questions for local reporters later Thursday.

Belichick’s next presser?

Probably when he’s introduced as the coach of his new team.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero