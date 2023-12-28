Beer Sales Sink To 24-Year Low Due To Bud Light Fiasco, Gen Z & Millennials Not Partying

Videos by OutKick

The numbers are in and the bad days to be a beer are dwindling thanks to Gen Z dorks and their dork cousins, The Millennials.

According to the latest data from the beer industry, U.S. beer sales are on pace to drop to their lowest level since 1999 thanks to Bud Light going woke and generations that refuse to party. Bud Light’s tailspin since April 1 will be taught in college business classes for generations to come. The beer brand has routinely shed 25% to 30% per month since biological dude Dylan Mulvaney, who likes to pretend to be a female influencer, sucked down a Bud Light.

Modelo picked up Bud Light’s slack to the tune of 30% growth for Constellation, its distributor.

But it’s not all Bud Light’s fault why U.S. beer sales are lagging big time.

Beer sales have hit a 24-year-low thanks to Bud Light’s self-induced trans controversy and a lack of partying from Gen Z and Millennials. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gen Z isn’t having sex.

Gen Z isn’t getting married.

Gen Z is blowing all of its money on sports gambling.

Gen Z has a disturbing number of members who love Osama Bin Laden.

Gen Z isn’t buying houses.

Gen Z isn’t dating.

And Gen Z is drinking less and less beer, one of the bedrocks of society in the United States.

Instead of beer, Gen Z thinks it’s cool to eat mushrooms, play Playstation 5 and order DoorDash.

According to a recent University of Michigan study, the number of college-aged adults who aren’t drinking has risen from 20% to 28% over the last twenty years.

But they’re eating mushrooms and smoking weed.

69% of people aged 18 to 24 say they prefer weed to alcohol, according to a New Frontier Data survey.

The beer brands have countered by offering THC-infused iced teas to steal back some of that market share. Boston Beer Co. introduced Mango Green Tea earlier this year which has 5mg of THC in its “non-carbonated, and formulated to minimize any cannabis taste or aroma” drink.

Millennial dorks are also suckin’ down less beer like their nerd cousins from Gen Z

Beer industry experts have been well aware of the statistics going back to at least 2017 when the data told them that Millennials weren’t drinking beer like past generations. Sales were already sluggish.

By the mid-2010s, the Millennials were already turning to weed and restaurant owners were being warned to watch their booze stock because sales were declining.

Beer sales in the U.S. have declined to a 24-year low as beer brands and pop culture has shifted away from fun Spring Break partying to TikTok nerds whining about how poor they are. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers / Getty Images)

“Are Millennials killing beer?” a headline read on The Hill website in 2019.

Now here we are in 2023 and Bud Light thought it would solve its ills by having its marketing team create a campaign with a pretend woman.

Smart.

What’s the solution for the beer brands?

They should be investing in Spring Break. Anheuser-Busch should be thinking what is vintage is cool again and go into business with MTV to bring back Daytona Beach, Panama Beach and Cancun.

Crowds of Spring Breakers dance during MTV’s Spring Break 2000 party in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Carmen Electra performs during MTV’s Spring Break 2000 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Gen Z should be programmed to think partying your ass off on Spring Break is way better than eating mushrooms in an apartment.

Simply put, Americans need to be reprogrammed to have FUN again.

We’re becoming a rather boring society. It’s time to crank it back up. Start with a full week of MTV Spring Break 2024 with zero woke.

Trust me.

Go back to 2000 and tell me this wasn’t better than the current beer marketing strategies. Bring this back NOW. I want Instagram models walking stages. I want some non-woke band playing rock music.

Am I wrong? Feel free to let me know.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

I want vintage, vintage, vintage.

Fun, fun, fun.

Look at the crowd. Tell me they weren’t happy. You’re damn right they were happy. And now they’re in their mid-40s. Rebecca Romijin, who introduces LIT, is 51.

Or you can go back to 1990 and see what Gen X did for fun. Look at this crowd! LOOK!