Beer League Hockey Player Tries To Flee After Cheap Two-Hand Chop Fails; Faces Justice

Beer league hockey can sometimes feel lawless. Sort of like the Wild West. Just like the Wild West, there are sometimes instances of mob justice like the one carried out on this beer leaguer who tried to get away with a nasty two-hand chop on an opponent.

And he probably deserved every second of it.

The incident was posted on YouTube and shows two men’s league squads having a little discussion over one of the benches.

At a bit past the 30-second mark, things really started popping off.

As shoves started being exchanged, one of the dudes in the red jerseys thought it would be a good idea to two-hand someone in the helmet like he was trying to split firewood.

That was ill-advised. What was even more ill-advised, as it turns out, was his attempt to make a cross-ice escape.

Put This In The Beer League Brawl Hall Of Fame

The woodchopper tried to high-tail it off the ice and into the warm embrace of the locker room. However, what he didn’t account for was some guy off the ice coming in from the top rope to slam the door right in his face.

That gave the players trying to chase him down a nice easy human punching bag to wail on.

If you thought that would be the end of it you’d be wrong. The video features another two minutes or so of dudes trading punches and one dude yelling the t-shirt-worthy phrase, “It’s f—king beer league. What the f–k?!”

This was more than a beer league brawl. This was art.

The chase sequence to the door slam to the dialogue, all of it is magnificent. And fortunately, one of those tough-to-watch LiveBarn fish-eye lens cameras caught all the action.

I’m not sure what will happen to the woodchopper, but you have to assume he’s going to get a suspension.

That, or he’ll just show up the following week with a different jersey number.

That would be a very beer league move.

