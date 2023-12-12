QB Beau Allen Lands Back At Kentucky After Exhausting Transfer Portal Journey

Videos by OutKick

Lane Kiffin may be the portal king in the coaching world, but quarterback Beau Allen is the transfer portal master after the journey he’s been on in his college career.

Unless you’re a Kentucky fan or follow the powerhouse that is Tarleton State, you’ve probably never heard of Allen, but he’s a name to remember simply off the fact of what he’s managed to do as a student-athlete.

Allen grew up in the Lexington, KY, area so when he elected to sign with the Wildcats as a four-star prospect in 2020 it didn’t come as a surprise. He spent two seasons with Kentucky throwing 19 passes while appearing in five games.

A guy named Will Levis, now the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, firmly took a grip of the QB1 role in 2022 so Allen jumped into the portal and signed with Tarleton State of the FCS.

Clearly, Allen saw Tarleton as an opportunity to play, and play he did. He threw for over 2,800 yards and 23 touchdowns putting himself back on the radar of Division I programs.

So, back in the portal he went, only to end up back with Kentucky, the program he started his college career with, but not before a stop at Georgia Southern.

To summarize, Allen redshirted at Kentucky as a true freshman in 2020 before seeing a bit of the field in 2021. At the end of year two at UK he transferred to Tarleton State before getting back in the portal in December 2022. The next month he signed with Georgia Southern only to be ruled ineligible and before even taking a snap for the Eagles he got in the portal again and moved back to Lexington to play QB for the Cats.

To put the timeline in perspective, Allen shared a post on Instagram 71 weeks ago before going on his portal journey and now he’s back with the Cats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Allen (@beaua11en)

If Allen’s journey, albeit one he voluntarily went on, isn’t the perfect representation with there needing to be some sort of further regulation on the transfer portal, I’m not sure what is.

Maybe the craziest part in all of this is that Allen still has two years of eligibility left.