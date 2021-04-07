Beats by Dre Becomes Second Major Sponsor to Drop DeShaun Watson

Videos by OutKick
Deshaun Watson now has a second major sponsor drop or suspend their endorsement of him. First, Nike chose to suspend their relationship with Houston Texans quarterback on Wednesday morning.
Now Beats by Dre has taken things even further, dropping the star signal caller altogether. Sarah Barshop, a Texans beat reporter for ESPN Nation, broke the news on Twitter.
“According to a source, Beats by Dre has ended its relationship with Deshaun Watson,” Barshop tweeted. “Earlier today, Nike said in a statement that they have suspended their endorsement deal with the Texans’ quarterback.
— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) April 7, 2021
Things aren’t looking good for Watson.
7 CommentsLeave a Reply
Gettin’ pretty bad when Dr. Dre drops homey…
Yikes…
Time to settle.
Disney has just signed Deshaun Watson to star in the remake of “The Longest Yard”
Yeah Dre hasn’t owned in awhile sold some years back I believe
Pretty sure Apple bought Beats, still brand them with Dr. Dre. Basically Woke Inc. is flushing Watson, his lawyer should STFU with the attacking the victims strategy and start shoveling out cash.
Beats should replace Watson with Ray Rice. He’s got to be hurting for cash and the commercials would be epic.