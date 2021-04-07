Beats by Dre Becomes Second Major Sponsor to Drop DeShaun Watson

Deshaun Watson now has a second major sponsor drop or suspend their endorsement of him. First, Nike chose to suspend their relationship with Houston Texans quarterback on Wednesday morning.

Now Beats by Dre has taken things even further, dropping the star signal caller altogether. Sarah Barshop, a Texans beat reporter for ESPN Nation, broke the news on Twitter.

“According to a source, Beats by Dre has ended its relationship with Deshaun Watson,” Barshop tweeted. “Earlier today, Nike said in a statement that they have suspended their endorsement deal with the Texans’ quarterback.

Things aren’t looking good for Watson.

