Justin Fields Catches Himself After Quite The Description Of A Late Hit He Took Against The Eagles

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is having himself a heck of a season. I’ve been pretty critical of Fields and I think there are still major concerns about his profile.

However, I can appreciate an excellent athlete when I see one. And Justin Fields is a lot of fun to watch play football.

One thing that’s not so fun for Fields, though, is taking hits from defenders. Fields feels like he doesn’t get calls on late hits that other quarterbacks receive.

“It’s just been too many times where I have slid and gotten hit too late and I don’t get any flags,” Fields said.

“I’m going to be on the refs just looking for a call. When I think it’s a flag, I’m going to ask the ref. On Sunday, he said he didn’t think it was a foul. I’m just going to be begging for those calls and hope that I get one in the near future.”

Justin Fields feels like refs don’t give him the benefit of the doubt on late hit calls. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I will give Fields credit where credit is due: he’s not complaining, necessarily. And asking the refs for flags on late hits is a perfectly reasonable response.

Justin Fields upset about late hit by Ndamukong Suh

There was a particular play that Justin Fields brought up during his media availability. Eagles defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh slapped Fields in the head after he slid and then proceeded to roll over top of him.

Here’s the hit from Suh that Fields was referencing pic.twitter.com/OLAtYp7QEV — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) December 20, 2022

By the letter of the law, that’s absolutely a foul. And Suh has a history of dirty plays on his resume.

Referees did not throw a flag on the play, however.

“I felt like I was down and I just felt a 300-pound guy come on my back … whoa, pause.”

OK, so maybe he didn’t perfectly express himself.

It’s hilarious that Fields, an NFL quarterback, dropped a “pause” in the middle of a press conference. Someone in PR will probably get to him and tell him not to do it again.

In fact, don’t be surprised when the headlines about Justin Fields and his “anti-gay” language start coming in.

Pause.