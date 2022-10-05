Chicago Bears CB Forced To Wear Cheese Head After Losing To Packers

Most people wouldn’t bet against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, especially when facing the Chicago Bears.

One Bears player had to save face for the team and agree to a tough bet in the offseason. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson bet that the Bears would upset Rodgers and the Packers in Week 2.

If the Bears were to lose, he would wear the infamous Packers Cheese Head.

RODGERS REMINDS BEARS FANS ‘I OWN YOU’ DURING 24-14 WIN

The Bears fell, 27-10, in the one-sided contest — meaning it was time for Johnson to pay up.

Rodgers has a career record of 23-5 against the Chicago Bears after winning the Week 2 matchup.

Nothing’s more embarrassing than giving in to a rival, but Johnson was a good sport and did it live with 670 The Score.

On with @ParkinsSpiegel, #Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had to wear a cheesehead to pay off a bet with a friend.



"This is terrible," Johnson says. "Nothing about this damn hat is pleasing."



Listen to his full interview: https://t.co/HsBcg71bwA pic.twitter.com/WysIXISrSa — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 3, 2022

Johnson shared the pre-season bet he made with Canadian soccer player Lauren Sesselmann.

“At the time, I wasn’t too concerned,” Johnson said. “I felt really good going into the game, and then towards the end, this started coming into my head. I had some last-second regrets. It is what it is. I’m going to bet on me and the guys any day.”

The loss was not entirely on the Bears secondary. Chicago’s defense gave up 203 rushing yards to Green Bay’s backfield. The Packers’ leading receiver was Sammy Watkins. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards.

“I am a man of honor,” he added. “I said if I lost, I would do it, and I’m doing it two weeks later.”

The Bears sit third in the NFC North behind the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings (1) and Green Bay Packers (2).