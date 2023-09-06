Three-Legged Bear Breaks Into Florida Home, Enjoys A Few White Claws In Epic Video

Videos by OutKick

A bear in Lake Mary, Florida had itself a day that included a few cold adult beverages over the weekend.

The animal thunderdome is something we take very seriously here at OutKick. You never know what is lurking around waiting to strike in nature. There’s countless examples of things going south for people because they didn’t keep their heads on a swivel.

Well, enter a three-legged bear down in Florida.

A family’s security camera captured footage of the three-legged bear breaking into its house, grabbing three white claws, eating some fish food and just having a great time, according to WESH2.

Bear in Florida breaks into home for some White Claws.

This is why you always have to be on high alert when it comes to dealing with nature and wild animals. Whether it’s sharks, alligators, bears, bison or anything else, you simply don’t know what the animal thunderdome is capable of.

This bear didn’t just break into a house for a few white claws. It did it with such casual effort that it seemed like he belonged there.

Have the bears in Florida become self-aware? Are they just going to go home to home drinking as much booze as they can?

To be fair, it’s hard to be angry about a bear helping itself to some adult beverages. Of all the things it could have done, hammering three White Claws is the most harmless. However, I have to ask one question.

Was there no beer? Was there no tequila for a nice margarita? Why did the bear go for White Claws? If you’re going to have some drinks, you might as well go for the good stuff.

Either way, this video is another classic reminder of why the animal thunderdome shouldn’t ever be messed with. A simply incredible video.