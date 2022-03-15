Bear Brown, Star Of ‘Alaskan Bush People,’ Arrested After Reported Fight With Wife Over Dirty Camper

Bear Brown spent the weekend hibernating in jail.

The reason? The “Alaskan Bush People” star was arrested for domestic violence and was forced to cool off in the Okanogan County Jail, per Us Weekly. He went behind those bars late Friday and was released without bail Monday morning.

“Alaskan Bush People” airs on the Discovery Channel and has developed quite a cult following. So when Brown makes a move, those behind “Bush” want to know. This move is one they’d rather not have to hear about, of course.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence has not been named. But TMZ reported there had been a fight between Brown, 34, and wife Raiven Adams, 11 years his junior. The pair tied the knot two months ago, but their relationship was very public and seemingly very stormy before that.

“According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, the argument between Raiven and Brown was caused over a back and forth the two had about cleaning their camp trailer for a move. Raiven told cops she asked Brown to watch their son, and things blew up from there,” TMZ wrote.

“In the report, Raiven claims things got physical between her and Brown — and he allegedly pushed and pinned her down on a bed. Officers say they observed a scratch on Raiven, but no other physical injuries.”

Again, this appears to be nothing new between these two, uh, newlyweds.

“Before the wedding, the pair had a tumultuous off and on relationship. Brown and Adams, 23, got engaged in August 2019, but they split two weeks after announcing the big news,” Us Weekly wrote. “They revealed Adams’ pregnancy just one day after their breakup. The expecting parents gave their romance another chance but called it quits again before Adams gave birth.”

Does a Bear fight in the woods? According to police in Okanogan County, the answer appears to be yes.