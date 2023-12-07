BBC Anchor Caught Flipping Off Camera Right As Show Goes Live

Videos by OutKick

A BBC anchor is under fire from the wokes across the pond today after she was caught flipping off the camera literally seconds before going live.

We here in America call that excellent TV. Hell, it probably gets you a raise. It certainly would get you a gig at OutKick.

But apparently they’re more serious over in Europe, and BBC host Maryam Moshiri is feeling the British wrath today:

This isn’t satire, an actual BBC News presenter got caught giving the middle finger live.



Maryam Moshiri summing up the professionalism currently at the BBC. pic.twitter.com/QoJ4FT133J — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) December 7, 2023

Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.



I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one.



When… — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 7, 2023

I’m all in on BBC host Maryam Moshiri

Love this girl. Love her to death. Bring her to the states STAT. I’d trade literally everyone at CNN and MSNBC for her. Can Biden make that swap? Doubtful, given his past transactions, but we’ll see.

Look, flipping off the camera is never not funny. Always a crowd-pleaser. I went to college for journalism (stop laughing, I know) and that got us through the day most days. The raw, unedited footage that gets left on the cutting room floor is always the best stuff.

Now, to be fair, all of my bird-flipping was, indeed, left on the cutting room floor. Never made live TV. Poor Maryam here was just a second too late and it cost her.

You can immediately see the regret in her eyes, too. She knows she was just caught red-handed and there was nothing she could do about it.

While many normal, sane people laughed at it, there were some losers who thought it was unprofessional. Hey, Chris Rose (the above one, not the MLB Network guy), grow up and get a life. Laugh for me one time. Try it out, I promise you’ll feel better.

Imagine being triggered by that. Life is way too short my man.

Anyway, OutKick is obviously #TeamMaryam here. Don’t apologize or explain yourself. Silliness. Flip off anyone you want, we don’t care. We encourage it.

Maybe just work on your timing next time.