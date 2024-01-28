Baylor Lost A Basketball Game In 3OT Because They Forgot How To Box Out

Videos by OutKick

Imagine losing a triple-overtime college basketball game because you forgot to box out. Unfortunately for the Baylor Bears men’s team, they don’t have to imagine.

Baylor hosted the TCU Horned Frogs earlier this afternoon in a clash of Big 12 rivals. The 15th-ranked Bears entered the game as 4.5-point favorites to take down the visitors.

But the Horned Frogs put up more of a fight than expected.

First there was overtime. Then, double overtime. This matchup ultimately saw three overtimes, and featured numerous momentum shifts and incredible plays from both sides.

With just under 16 seconds to go in triple overtime – I’m exhausted just thinking about that – Baylor held a 102-101 advantage. After all the ups and downs, miscues, and crazy turns of events, the Bears had a chance to finally end it.

Baylor Forgot How To Rebound When It Mattered Most

Horned Frogs point guard Jameer Nelson, Jr. drove into the lane and hoisted a floater that hit the front of the rim. Finally, the Bears had the win in their sights. Just grab the rebound, take the foul and make the free throws. Simple, right?

Well, Baylor forgot the first and most important step in that process.

After neglecting to box out Nelson, the Bears watched helplessly as he got his own rebound and sank a layup. That basket ended up being the game-winner for the Horned Frogs, 105-102.

The first rule of boxing out is that the shooter should never get his own rebound. He’s the easiest guy to account for after the shot goes up and should be blocked out every time, especially in a triple-overtime game. But Baylor lost Nelson in the paint, and paid a hefty price for it.

Could you imagine how deflating that must have been for the defense? You do all that work to not foul and contest a shot, and then Nelson nullifies your effort.

It’s hard to accept that you lose games because you failed to do the little things right in the big moments. This will be a tough one for Baylor to swallow.