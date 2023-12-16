Battle Of Backups In Vikings Vs. Bengals

Videos by OutKick

Vikings vs. Bengals, 1:00 ET

Now that we are closer to the end of the season, the NFL does this nice little treat for us where they allow multiple days of games rather than the typical Thursday, Sunday, Monday schedule. This time we are being treated to Saturday games. Look, I’m a Red Zone guy, the amount of actual action in a football game is minimal and the product is just better. But, give me some football on a Saturday, I’ll watch it and you best believe I’ll bet on it. So here is a bet for the game between the Vikings and Bengals.

The Vikings are still alive in the playoff race and sit in second place within their division. I would love to see what would happen to their team if Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson didn’t get hurt this season. Unfortunately for Vikings fans, that isn’t the case. Jefferson came back last week, and also left the game when he was hit hard so I’m wondering how much run he will get in this one on a shorter week. If you recall, the last time we saw the Vikings, they won a 3-0 game over the Raiders. A lot of bettors will have recency bias and think there is no way that they can score against the Bengals defense. That’s not really how this works. Sure, the offense won’t look all that fluid, but there are too many weapons on this team for the Vikings to not put up some points for two straight weeks. In terms of yards allowed, the Bengals are allowing the second most yards to opponents this season. They can be attacked both through the air and on the ground. Am I impressed with Nick Mullens? Not really if we are being honest, but he should be able to find Jefferson (if he plays), Jordan Addison, or TJ Hockenson against this Bengals defense.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 08: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 27-20. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Bengals might have found a way to somewhat salvage this season without Joe Burrow under center. While losing him was likely a death blow to their playoff hopes, Jake Browning has come in and at least kept the offense respectable. In the past two games, both wins, he has thrown three touchdowns and one interception and completed over 75% of passes in both games. He has accumulated over 600 passing yards as well. The Vikings can get some pressure on Browning and make the day a tough one for him. Their passing defense also is pretty good overall so I expect them to at least maintain the Bengals attack. Star receiver Ja’Marr Chase is playing in the game so that gives Browning a reliable target, but it might not matter if he can’t get much time to throw. The running game for the Bengals has been a bit better of late, but the Vikings are one of the best at stopping the run so I don’t expect Joe Mixon to have a great game in this one, but he may find a way to break free occasionally.

I don’t have faith that Nick Mullens will go out there and rack up yards and the Vikings will be some sort of offensive juggernaut this game, but I do think they can score some points in this one. The Bengals offense is facing a tougher defense, but Browning has looked really good in the past two starts. I’m thinking this game should go over the 40.5 total. Could it be a 20-17 game? Sure, but I think we are more likely to get a 24-21 game.

