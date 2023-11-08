Swarm Of Bats Invades Court, Causes Delay At College Basketball Game; Fortunately For Them, Manu Ginobili Was Not In Attendance

Videos by OutKick

On Tuesday night, some bats brought a college hoops game between Nevada and Sacramento State to a screeching halt.

That wouldn’t have happened if basketball’s greatest bat-stopper was in the building. Although he would’ve been busy because there were quite a few.

The two teams were squaring off at Lawlor Events Center in Reno. Sacramento State was looking to claw their way into the lead while down 64-56 and were preparing to inbound the ball with just under 6 minutes left in regulation.

However, some winged mammals decided they wanted to kill any momentum Sacramento State may have been able to get going and swooped into action.

We've entered a bat delay at Lawlor! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/qR8RQbT748 — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) November 8, 2023

This caused quite a delay as arena crews tried to de-bat the floor. I have no idea how they expected to do that. Tennis rackets? Pool skimmers? Shoo-ing them with their hands? I have no clue, just happy it wasn’t my job.

I’m not scared of bats, but I am a little scared of rabies. I know it’s not what it once was, but still, that whole foaming-at-the-mouth thing seems like a good way to ruin your weekend.

Obligatory Manu Ginobili Bat Swat Call-Back

Now, no story about bats and basketball would be complete without shouting out the Bat-Swatter General himself, Manu Ginobili.

I take no enjoyment from seeing a bat get its life snuffed out by Obi-Wan Ginobili’s palm. They serve a purpose in nature. I’m not exactly sure what that is. I think it’s that they eat bugs (real original).

Having said that, for my money, that’s one of the most impressive displays of hand-eye coordination ever.

I think I could hit a bat out of the air with my hands. The only difference is it would’ve required flailing them wildly for several minutes and just getting lucky. Manu just took one swing and did his part to control the bat population.

That game in Reno got back underway once the bats had been sufficiently removed, and Nevada went on to win 77-63.

