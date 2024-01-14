Bathtub-Pooping Chinese Chess Champ Is Suing To Get His Title Back

Videos by OutKick

A Chinese chess champion who had his title stripped after he was caught ripping a deuce in a hotel bathtub believes he was wronged. He’s now suing to have his title reinstated.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed by now that chess is just weird. I mean, read up on anything about Bobby Fisher and you’ll see that the upper echelon of the game has always kind of attracted weirdos. But in the last year or so, chess has just increased its daily dose of crazy pills.

The same goes for a little game called Xiangqi, also known as Chinese checkers.

Yan Chenglong is the former champ whose debaucherous celebration caused the Chinese Xiangqi Association to strip him of his hard-earned title.

However, the tables are turning and according to the Associated Press, Yan is now suing the game’s governing body.

He claims that the decision to strip him of his title resulted in mental distress.

I think maybe the hotel maid who had to clean Yan’s “victory tub” would like a word or two about mental distress.

Chinese Chess Player Is Trying To Play The Victim… Which Is Wild Given The Circumstances

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the infamous tub turd was not the only scandal associated with Yan. According to Business Insider, he was also accused of having used a vibrating sex toy to cheat during matches. If that sounds familiar, it’s because similar accusations were being bandied about between some chess grandmasters.

Yan is suing in hopes of getting an apology and having his reputation restored. He’s also seeking 100,000 yuan in damages, which is about $14,000.

We talk a lot about people playing the victim. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a Hail Mary attempt like this.

As far as I could tell, there was no denial about the tub desecration. Yan is the victim here because the Chinese Xiangqi Association found that kind of behavior unbecoming of a champion.

I’d normally agree… but the way chess is going he might have a point.

However, given the way chess has become so debaucherous it makes Mötley Crüe look like a boy band… I think Yan may have a point.

#FreeYan

