Baseball’s Back! Rogue Runner Crashes Phillies vs. A’s Game, Shouldering Hopes Of A Wild Season

The perfect start to the 2022-23 MLB regular season would not have been complete without a drunk bro running out of his seat to shoot across a freshly-cut baseball field, cheered on by thousands of eager fans and with a security unit frantically trailing after the rogue hero.

Thankfully, Friday’s matchup between the Phillies and A’s fulfilled the wish.

Footage from early on in the contest showed a runner emerge around third base, which was an adamant fan hopped up on IPAs and Cracker Jacks.

The hero’s journey came to an end between first and second when a security member made a clean open-field tackle to bring down the runner.

Cheers and boos were hurled at the field as the perp was escorted off: also lifting the spirits of his home team ahead of Philadelphia’s 9-5 win over Oakland.

WATCH:

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Guided by Kevin Harlan on one shoulder, Eli Manning on the other, Alejandro joins the OutKick community with an authentic passion for sports, pop culture, America, and episodes of Jeopardy!

 

