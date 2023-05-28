Baseball Team Wins Championship After Scoring Two Runs On Dropped Strike Three

Videos by OutKick

It ain’t over ’til it’s over.

And one upstate New York high school just learned that the hard way.

The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders took home the Section V Class B1 Baseball Championship Saturday after beating Hornell. But it was the ending of the game people will be talking about for years to come.

Pal-Mac trailed 5-4 and was down to its last licks in the bottom of the seventh inning. Strike three. Hornell rushes the field to celebrate.

But not so fast.

Hornell’s catcher dropped the called strike three and never tagged the batter or threw the ball to first base to complete the final out. So the two Pal-Mac baserunners ran home for the tying and go-ahead runs.

Pal-Mac wins 6-5 and takes home its third-consecutive sectional title.

Unbelievable finish for Section V Class B1 Championship…down 1 run…two outs…dropped third strike!

Palmyra-Macedon vs. Hornell.

Pal-Mac wins!

This is giving major “the band is on the field” vibes.

But let this be a lesson to you, kids. The premature celebration will get you every time.