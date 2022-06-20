Bart Scott Says He Was More Worried To Face Peyton Manning Than Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were always compared to one another during their playing days and only since Manning retired has Brady really become unanimously recognized as the better player.

Former Jets and Ravens linebacker Bart Scott is apparently siding with Peyton Manning as the scarier matchup. No player should really be afraid of anyone, but if you’re afraid to lose, Brady should technically scare you. After all, he’s the one winning everything.

“I’d rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week. I believe that’s how everybody feels,” Scott said on ESPN Radio. “I lost as a no. 1 seed to Peyton Manning with the Baltimore Ravens. Peyton Manning gives you a different set of anxiety. With Tom Brady, it was more about Bill Belichick and the entire team, the execution and them having a game plan. But something in the first quarter meant something totally different in the second.”

.@BartScott57 talks about the difference between playing Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning: "I'd rather play against Tom Brady every day of the week than go against Peyton Manning!" pic.twitter.com/aq2ZVE3JuZ — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) June 16, 2022

This is a phenomenon we like to call winner’s fatigue. When a player like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Tom Brady receive too much coverage because it’s all ESPN ever covers, people get tired of it. We then look for others to get some shine and end up saying ridiculous things like Peyton Manning being scarier than Tom Brady on a football field. The only people that would agree with this statement were those kids on Saturday Night Live getting pelted with footballs.

Winning is a team accomplishment that can’t mean everything, but Tom Brady did everything he had to do in order to make sure his team edged his opponent. This should be understood by Bart Scott, who faced both Manning and Brady twice each in the playoffs, yet he deflects the credit to Brady’s coaching staff. Any success Peyton Manning had against Bart Scott’s Baltimore Ravens was chalked up as a Manning show.

Why is this? Didn’t Tom Brady prove to the world he was the gasoline to New England when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl? Did Bart Scott shower Bruce Arians with credit then? Of course he didn’t because he knew that title would no longer fit his narrative.

Tom Brady is a total G and every once in awhile we have former players hop behind a mic that can’t spread a positive word about a player without shading another. Whack.