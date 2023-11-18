Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Wants To File Class Action Lawsuit Against NFL, Bengals Over Joe Burrow’s ‘Hidden’ Injury

Videos by OutKick

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL for not disclosing quarterback Joe Burrow’s alleged wrist injury prior to the game.

A video was posted on the official Bengals social media accounts prior to Thursday night’s Bengals – Ravens game that showed Burrow walking off the team plane with a brace around his wrist. However, nothing was ever officially disclosed to the league or the public if Burrow was in fact injured; which would be a serious violation of NFL rules.

Conveniently, the Bengals deleted the video in question:

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist.



🎥 Here’s video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore.



Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/XcqX6oMODA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 16, 2023

BENGALS HAVE A BIG PROBLEM

However, many sports bettors – including Portnoy who put $100,000 on the Bengals to cover +4 – became infuriated after Burrow actually DID get hurt during the game on that same questionable wrist, and subsequently missed the entire second half as the Ravens defeated the Bengals.

The NFL is currently investigating the incident.

SPORTS BETTING IS TOO BIG TO HAVE THIS HAPPEN

Although he’s known to joke from time to time, Portnoy is serious about this potential lawsuit – and rightfully so, as the story goes beyond people just losing money.

If you or somebody you know has been harmed gambling on the NFL by @nflcommish and specifically the @Bengals on Thursday Football you may be entitled to damages. please contact the Law Firm of @TheCousinMike. Let us work for you. No settlement. No fees. pic.twitter.com/3xaUnQEaaT — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 18, 2023

Let’s look at the facts:

The NFL, like other professional sports leagues, have massive advertisement deals with the sportsbooks. What was once the “unspoken” of gambling on sports has now become thrown in every single viewer’s face nonstop. It’s a MASSIVE cash flow for the NFL and the other leagues.

Good for them…

However, football fans absolutely believe that sometimes “the fix is in.” A late pass interference call, a roughing the passer call that never should have even been a penalty, etc.

When you combine those two aspects – there’s already at least some doubt about the relationship between the leagues and the sportsbooks.

Joe Burrow was in some pain following that TD pass to Joe Mixon.



He didn’t get hit or anything, but was flexing his throwing hand. pic.twitter.com/nEinSjLU7I — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

So when the Cincinnati Bengals show their star quarterback being seen on a now-deleted video from their official account having some sort of wrist injury, you can understand why people like Portnoy are upset.

The Bengals can’t do that – regardless whether Burrow was actually hurt or not. Burrow later said he was wearing a compression sleeve on the flight.

The optics alone are absolutely awful for the Bengals and the NFL.

THE BIG QUESTION IS…

Why did the Bengals delete the initial video of Burrow’s wrist being injured?

Would a lawsuit bring up any sort of discovery on who knew what when, and who told the Bengals social team to delete it? And was it deleted because the Bengals knew they may get in trouble because they did not officially disclose whatever was wrong with Burrow?

We may find out sooner than later if Portnoy and others go forward with a lawsuit.