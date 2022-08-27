Barry Sanders’ Son Joins Powerhouse College Basketball Program

Barry Sanders’ son Nicholas is bringing his talents to the Michigan State Spartans.

The former Detroit Lions superstar’s son has joined Tom Izzo and the Spartans basketball team as a walk-on guard.

The 2022-23 Squad 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/RKrF3AiKdu — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) August 26, 2022

There’s no doubt the Sanders family is one of the most athletic families you’ll ever find in the country.

The patriarch – Barry Sanders – was arguably the most gifted running back in the history of the NFL. He tortured and terrified NFL defenses in a way that had to be seen to be believed.

Barry Sanders’ son Nicholas joins the Michigan State basketball team as a walk-on guard. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

When Sanders cut it loose, he was unstoppable, and to make his career even more impressive, he did it without much help at all.

Now, he has another son playing major college sports. His older son Barry J. Sanders was a running back a few years back for Stanford and his dad’s old school Oklahoma State.

Barry Sanders has had multiple children play college sports. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

While he never put up big stats in college, he was still a D1 football player for two Power Five teams. Now, another one of his kids has joined one of the most dominant programs in college basketball over the past several decades.

Tom Izzo is an outstanding coach and the Spartans are always competitive in the B1G and on the national stage.

Is Barry Sanders the greatest running back in NFL history? (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Even though he’s just a freshman walk-on, wearing the green and white in East Lansing is still an awesome accomplishment for Barry Sanders’ son.