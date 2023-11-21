Barry Sanders Shares Importance Of Faith On His Hall of Fame Career: ‘Don’t @ Me W/ Dan Dakich’

Videos by OutKick

One of the keys to Barry Sanders’ bigger-than-life career in the NFL was the famed Lions running back’s faith.

Sanders’ faith allowed him to find the proper perspective on life and football. In an age where athletes expect adulation and an easy ride, Sanders embraced the personal, spiritual outlook, which stayed with him well beyond the game.

Sanders joined “Don’t @ Me W/ Dan Dakich” on Monday to discuss the important role that faith played in his career.

Dakich and Sanders discuss:

“I think that’s something that can help you in any walk of life or anything you’re doing,” the Hall of Fame running back shared. “And I think it just kind of gave me a good perspective on the game and on life and on my approach to everyday life. I think it was very helpful.”

Dakich also asked about Barry’s decision to retire from the game at 31.

“To try to answer your question. It is interesting just your perspective as a young player and as an older player. You know, most of the time, your perspective does change. And maybe I was too old at 31 to keep playing the game. Maybe I lost a step. I mean, who knows?”

PONTIAC, : Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (2ndL) tries to outrun Minnesota Vikings defenders Corey Fuller (L), Ed McDaniel (2ndR) and Dixon Edwards (R) during the fourth quarter of their 25 October game at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan. The Vikings beat the Lions 34-13. AFP Photo/Jeff KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)