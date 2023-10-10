Barry Melrose Steps Away From ESPN After Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Videos by OutKick

Barry Melrose’s time at ESPN has been put on indefinite pause as he battles Parkinson’s disease.

John Buccigross, a fellow hockey fanatic and ESPN employee, released a video Tuesday afternoon announcing to the world that Melrose “is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his family” as he battles the disease.

“I’ve worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a million bucks. I love him. I’ll miss him,” Buccigross wrote on a video narrated by Wayne Gretzky honoring Melrose. Melrose coached Gretzky on the Los Angeles Kings.

You can watch the awesome and emotional video below.

NEWS:

Barry Melrose has Parkinson's disease and is stepping away from our ESPN family to spend more time with his. I've worked with Barry at ESPN for over a quarter century. Cold beers and hearty laughs in smokey cigar bars. A razor sharp wit, he was always early & looked like a… pic.twitter.com/gjjSAEuG2s — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) October 10, 2023

Barry Melrose steps away from public life as he battles Parkinson’s Disease.

This is incredibly sad and unfortunate news. Barry Melrose is a major fixture in the hockey world. He played in the NHL for several years, was a head coach in the NHL for four years with the Kings and Lightning – including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final with the Kings in his first season – and has been in broadcasting virtually every second he’s not been in coaching.

Now, he has the biggest fight of his life ahead of him as he battles Parkinson’s disease. For those of you who might not know, Parkinson’s disease is described as “a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.”

People often struggle to walk and talk by the time symptoms progress. It’s a horrible disease that is nothing short of tragic and heartbreaking.

Barry Melrose leaving ESPN as he battles Parkinson’s disease. (Photo by Noah Graham/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tributes pour in.

Reactions were quick to spread all over social media after Buccigross announced Melrose was dealing with the horrible illness.

People took to X to voice their appreciation and fond memories of Melrose over the years.

Having a father with Parkinson's, this hits home pretty hard. He's one of the good guys, a true original. Sending many positive thoughts to Barry and his family. https://t.co/zWTmwLPN1j — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 10, 2023

As great a teammate as any of us have had. Love this man. https://t.co/tErPPqoVLy — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 10, 2023

Legend. Leader. LA King.



Luc reflects on what Barry Melrose means to our organization as he enters retirement 👇 pic.twitter.com/PyUKIkUX00 — LA Kings (@LAKings) October 10, 2023

Prayers for Barry Melrose 🙏 I’ll always remember those late night Sportscenters pic.twitter.com/lhQGWZgN3m — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) October 10, 2023

Our thoughts and prayers are with Barry Melrose and his family during this incredibly difficult time. He’s a legend and will always be remembered as such.