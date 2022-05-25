in MLB

Barry Bonds’ Advice Has Turned Joc Pederson Into A Monster

Joc Pederson is one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball, outside of maybe Trevor Story. The San Francisco Giants outfielder hit three homers in last night’s 13-12 win over the Mets, and now he’s just done it again. Here’s his eight RBI’s from Tuesday.

Now here’s Pederson destroying a well located fastball lefty-on-lefty off Thomas Szapucki.

And if you thought Pederson’s outburst was sheer luck, think again. He’s taking hitting advice from Giants legend Barry Bonds. That guy knew some baseball.

“Barry Bonds was here and he walked to me and Lamonte Wade for quite a while…it just freed my mind up. The way he talks about hitting helped me out a little bit. I’m still speechless processing it all,” Pederson said following Tuesday’s win.

Could have sworn everyone told us Barry Bonds was only great with steroids? Turns out, that mind was Hall of Fame worthy as well. Turned Joc Pederson, who’s making just $6 million in 2022, into a premier bat in the National League. He’s now second in homers with 11.

If the Giants want to outrun the Dodgers, they’ll need contributions from everyone — this is a nice start.

 

Barry BondsMLBSan Francisco Giants

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here