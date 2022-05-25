Barry Bonds’ Advice Has Turned Joc Pederson Into A Monster

Joc Pederson is one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball, outside of maybe Trevor Story. The San Francisco Giants outfielder hit three homers in last night’s 13-12 win over the Mets, and now he’s just done it again. Here’s his eight RBI’s from Tuesday.

Joc JUMPED on it 👋 pic.twitter.com/F3apXz9XrV — SFGiants (@SFGiants) May 25, 2022

Now here’s Pederson destroying a well located fastball lefty-on-lefty off Thomas Szapucki.

And if you thought Pederson’s outburst was sheer luck, think again. He’s taking hitting advice from Giants legend Barry Bonds. That guy knew some baseball.

“Barry Bonds was here and he walked to me and Lamonte Wade for quite a while…it just freed my mind up. The way he talks about hitting helped me out a little bit. I’m still speechless processing it all,” Pederson said following Tuesday’s win.

Joc Pederson gave credit to Barry Bonds after hitting 3 HR tonight: “Barry Bonds was here and he talked to me and Lamonte Wade for quite awhile…it just freed my mind up. The way he talks about hitting helped me out a little bit. I’m still a little speechless processing it all.” — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) May 25, 2022

Could have sworn everyone told us Barry Bonds was only great with steroids? Turns out, that mind was Hall of Fame worthy as well. Turned Joc Pederson, who’s making just $6 million in 2022, into a premier bat in the National League. He’s now second in homers with 11.

If the Giants want to outrun the Dodgers, they’ll need contributions from everyone — this is a nice start.