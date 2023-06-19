Barry Alvarez Doesn’t Seem To Care Luke Fickell Will Change The Wisconsin Football Identity He Built

Videos by OutKick

Luke Fickell intends on making major changes to Wisconsin football, and Barry Alvarez sounds okay with that happening.

The former Wisconsin Badgers AD and head coach spent decades building the identity of the football program in Madison.

He brought the blue-collar, run-first mentality that helped the Badgers become one of the winningest programs in America over the past 30 years.

Four yards and a cloud of dust was the template and formula that has worked since the early 1990s when Alvarez was hired as head coach.

Barry Alvarez built Wisconsin into a football power. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Luck Fickell brings major changes with him to Madison.

However, those days ended the moment Luke Fickell was hired in November. The former Cincy coach is bringing a much higher tempo offense, and Wisconsin will air it out with Phil Longo as OC.

Is Alvarez worried about the identity he’s responsible for building disappear? Not at all.

“I’ve known him for a long time and watched from afar. What he did at Cincinnati is big time. So, he knows what it takes to win, what type of player it takes and at Cincinnati, they don’t have any five stars. They’re coaching the heck out of them. I’m really excited for the future of our program,” Alvarez said during an interview with Alex Strouf.

Barry Alvarez’s reaction to the hype around #Badgers football and Luke Fickell pic.twitter.com/q1rI9xKBEf — Alex Strouf (@alex_strouf) June 16, 2023

A new era has arrived for Badgers fans.

There’s long been the belief among Wisconsin fans that Alvarez’s influence far exceeded that of your normal AD.

No matter who was coach, it always seemed to outside observers Alvarez’s thumb was on the scale. Bret Bielema was his replacement and carried a carbon copy of his mindset. Gary Andersen followed and lasted a grand total of two seasons. His exit is still shrouded in mystery, but his attempt to completely shift the offense didn’t sit well with many.

Paul Chyrst followed. He was another copy of what Alvarez was as coach and what the retired Wisconsin legend wanted for the program moving forward. Four yards and a cloud of dust.

The Wisconsin Badgers will look much different under Luke Fickell. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Well, Alvarez is now retired, Chris McIntosh is the AD, he fired Chryst after five games last season and Luke Fickell is running the show.

With Fickell comes an offense that will take some adjusting to. McIntosh admitted as much during a recent interview.

Barry Alvarez is excited for the Fickell era.

Alvarez, to his credit, is embracing the situation. It might not be a mystery why. Wisconsin’s last real solid season was in 2019. The ground and pound game has become a failure in recent years. Adapt or die. Alvarez’s style worked for decades, but it became obvious to anyone paying attention it had caused Wisconsin to slide against more modern and athletic teams.

Luke Fickell was brought in to be the catalyst for change. Wisconsin fans can tolerate 9-3 seasons or can demand better. Many Wisconsin fans, myself included, demand the latter. McIntosh saw that and responded by dumping Chryst for Fickell.

Will Luke Fickell be a success in Madison? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alvarez is the godfather of Wisconsin football, but a new era has arrived. It’s time to let go and move on. Week one can’t get here fast enough.