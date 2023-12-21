Barkley Wants To Be ‘A Fly On The Wall’ For Jordan-Pippen Reunion, And Honestly, Who Wouldn’t?

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley is just like one of us.

After the Chicago Bulls announced a new “Ring of Honor” the talk has been about Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan reuniting, despite some not-so-subtle animosity between the two NBA greats.

Barkley — like everyone else in America and across the globe — would love nothing more than to be a proverbial fly on the wall when those two are forced into the same room.

“You know what? I gotta go!,” Chuck said during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, per Daily Mail. “I’m just gonna sit back in the corner and stare… please, please don’t have it [on] a night I have to work, because I want to go there and be a fly on the wall.”

In all honesty, who wouldn’t want to sit there and watch that all unfold? The two famously don’t like it, and better yet, Marcus Jordan is dating Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa. This is the level of awkward drama that if it appeared on a reality show you’d go, “Do the producers think I’m an idiot?” and turn it off because it sounds that unbelievable on paper.

But it’s real. Very real.

Barkley Is Right That Jordan-Pippen Bulls Ring Of Honor Summit Should Be A Pay-Per-View Event

If the Bulls were smart, they’d pop a camera in that room and charge for access to whatever magic unfolds. It would be one of the best-selling pay-per-views in years, I can guarantee that. The whole thing is just a multi-layered cake of delicious, delicious awkwardness.

Barkley seems to be seriously mulling over the idea of jetting off to the Windy City to see it all go down for himself.

“I’m telling you something. I’m gonna have to go to Chicago that day just to see it,” he said. “I mean, you talk about weirdest, uncomfortable… uncomfortable won’t do it justice… nobody’s going to watch the Warriors, or the Bulls, let’s get that out the way. But everybody’s going to have their cameras focused on [the Ring of Honor inductees].”

That couldn’t be more true. They should just throw a double box up on the broadcast with the game on one side and Jordan and Pippen on the other.

Mark your calendars, the Bulls Ring of Honor ceremony is slated for January 12.

