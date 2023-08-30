Barefoot Airline Passenger With Six Toes Goes Viral

Videos by OutKick

Do you need a good laugh?

Say no more.

TikTok jokers have been having a field day with the video of a barefoot airline passenger who showed off his six toes — “Destination, toeledo, flying out of toeronto,” one joker wrote — on a flight last week. The video has now gone viral and the rest is history.

Let’s just get right into some of the toe-tally awesome jokes:

• “Bros just crossing them for good luck on the flight”

• “I was so focused on the hair that I nearly missed the twins 👯‍♀️”

• “That’s an extra carry on fee”

• “And the other ones giving you the peace sign” -Alanis Morissette

• “Everyone knows 6-toe foot is good luck 🍀”

• “Toes crossed, for a safe flight!”

• “On his way to Toe-kyo😌”

• “Gotta be flying spirit because ain’t no way”

• “Heading to Palo Altoe?”

What may seem like the ultimate scumbag move of going barefoot on a plane is seen as the ultimate level of comfort for those who keep letting the piggies breathe. In a 2022 thread on Reddit’s /mildlyinfuriating page, the feet offenders explained their thinking.

“I have arthritis in both feet. I hate wearing shoes as it is painful and causes swelling. I also go barefoot once seated. My feet are clean and don’t they sweat without the footwear. Obviously if I need to go to the loo, I put them back on…….that’s where the filth really is on an aircraft, other than the person sat next to you,” one traveler wrote.

There are more where that one came from.

“I wear sandals to the airport for easier/faster security screenings. Then once seated off they come. 20+ years of traveling like this and not once have I ever contracted a foot fungus or disease of any sort. Overall I’d bet feet are actually a lot cleaner then most peoples hands,” said another barefoot truther.

Bro why are you BAREFOOT on a plane? Have some respect..if not for us for yourself #YYZ @AirCanada @TorontoPearson pic.twitter.com/r06rPKbdlO — Matt Bolzicco CRE 🏭🏗️ (@mbolzicco) August 29, 2023

“Because it’s more confortable (SIC),” Any-Broccoli-3911 wrote.

“You should just mind your own business. Possibly try to go bare feet since it will be more confortable and might make you less irritatable.

“Also, feet should be cleaner than shoe. If it’s not the case for you, you should shower more often.”

There you have it, just another day of life and the battles you must live.