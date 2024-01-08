Insane ‘Band Of Brothers’ Gift, Hitting The Slopes And The Dog Is Getting Comfortable | Weekend Recap

Videos by OutKick

The first weekend of January is behind us, and what a weekend it was!

We’re deep into the Weekend Recap experience (send everything to David.Hookstead@outkick.com), and the readers have been awesome. It’s been a ton of fun getting to know more about the OutKick family while you all learn a bit more about me. It’s a gunfight, but we’re all in it together.

Speaking of gunfights, my girlfriend got me what might be the greatest Christmas gift in human history. It showed up well after Christmas, but it’s 100% worth the wait.

A massive package arrived, and I was in a state of shake upon opening it. My girlfriend had found and successfully acquired a print of James Dietz’s legendary “Silencing of the Guns” and it’s signed by Easy Company legends Lynn “Buck” Compton, William “Wild Bill” Guarnere, Donald Malarkey and most importantly, Richard D. Winters. Remember when we talked about when it’s okay for a man to cry? I think holding a piece of history signed by four American heroes and the most famous paratrooper to ever live counts.

I read “Band of Brothers” as a little kid and watched the series shortly after it premiered in 2001. I can almost recite the entire series line for line, and I still watch it a couple times a year.

The assault on Brecourt Manor on D-Day is one of the greatest accomplishments paratroopers ever pulled off, and they saved countless lives on the beaches. Now, I have a piece of that history with four men who fought to the bitter end in WWII.

I immediately took it to my frame guy (yes, I have a frame guy) to get a new frame and glass put in. It should be back in a couple weeks and then it will be time to figure out where to put this beast.

Take a look at it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I think it’s safe to say my girlfriend nailed this one.

Speaking of my girlfriend, she’s out saving the world again jetting all over the country doing one thing or another. That means her dog is back with me.

Take a look at this dude and tell me if you think he’s getting a little comfortable. He just crawled into bed and popped his head out like this as if he owned the place.

Am I getting out alpha’d by a 12 pound dog? Just downright insane for him to pull such a power move.

My girlfriend’s dog thinks he owns the place. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Finally, my girlfriend also scored an air fryer for Christmas, and I can’t stop using it. I’ve pretty much completely stopped using the stove and oven. I’m cranking out burgers, wings, chicken breasts, fries and a bunch of other great food. How did I manage to live so long without an air fryer?

Coming home from Dirty Water after a couple beers with the boys and just dumping in an entire bag of wings is an experience that might become a regular weekend feature. Absolute game changer.

Alright, let’s dive in.

OutKick readers dominate the weekend.

As always, the OutKick family didn’t disappoint at all. You guys are some absolute dogs, and it’s a ton of fun to watch.

First up is Steve Guest. Steve and I actually go back nearly a decade when we both got our starts in D.C. at the Daily Caller back in the day. Feels like it was a different lifetime, and in some ways it was.

In a city full of clowns, losers, scumbags, liars, sycophants and generally miserable people, Steve is one of the few worth having as a friend. His weekend activities? Waking up super early to feed his newborn son. Congratulations, Steve and welcome to the weekend recap.

Being up at 3 AM to feed my son. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 6, 2024

My apologies to David – a weekend regular – for the Badgers dog walking his Huskies in Madison Saturday.

Don’t look now, but Wisconsin appears to, once again, have a real basketball squad. Better luck next time, David (great name by the way).

Watching your Badgers blowout my Huskers. Hoping for a better 2nd half. Tonight – Texans vs Colts. — David Westfall (@Dave_Westfall) January 6, 2024

The good news for David is it all worked out in the end.

Houston Texans becoming AFC South Division Champs! — David Westfall (@Dave_Westfall) January 7, 2024

Turns out that we have at least one volleyball fan in the mix here at OutKick.

First volleyball club tournament of the year!!! — Dana Faust (@def0921) January 6, 2024

This is awesome. While I hate Disneyland and all theme parks with the passion of a million burning suns, I respect the fact a family is going for a Make-a-Wish trip.

I hope Jamie’s son is doing well and they’re having a blast!

Make-a-Wish trip to Disneyland! First time! Our son had a kidney transplant in 2020 — Jamie Walley (@jamiewalley) January 6, 2024

I’m not much of a skier, which is odd given I used to live in the best sky part of America, but these views are downright epic.

Skiing above the clouds pic.twitter.com/BWK0gLos7I — WVU Fan (@wv_wvu) January 6, 2024

This OutKick reader is enjoying Dry January. You know who has two thumbs and is DEFINITELY NOT doing a sober January? Me!

By continuing Dry January — Dustin Eenigenburg (@DustinEburg) January 6, 2024

Find a way to feed me whatever this brisket is ASAP.

Smoking a 15hr brisket. Watching Alabama basketball. Probably a little NFL tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TwEP1IEJg0 — Bryan Wyatt (@born4diving) January 6, 2024

Nothing like hitting a hot tub to get the weekend started on the right note.

Starting off right pic.twitter.com/1j8hrOMdDn — Christian Andersen (@SansTheHans) January 6, 2024

If you can’t find a hot tub, you might as well hit the beach. I’m also learning a lot of OutKick readers are spread out all over the world.

Absolutely love it.

Cocktail and a fat cigar? Say no more. Sold.

I can literally hear the fire crack in this photo. Well done.

We had multiple people fired up for the Bears/Packers matchup.

Praying for a Packer WIN at my sister's house, who is a Bear fan. I hope we're not jinxing them! — She B Right (@SheBisRight) January 7, 2024

Heading up to Lambeau shortly. GO PACK GO!! — VGKcheese (@VGKcheese) January 7, 2024

Heading up to Lambeau shortly. GO PACK GO!! — VGKcheese (@VGKcheese) January 7, 2024

Watching my Bears knock the hated Packers out of the playoffs! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/kHtlyvkA0F — Pat Shea (@RunIrish74) January 7, 2024

Watching Packers beat the Bears to make playoffs — doug weick (@dhweick) January 6, 2024

Hell yeah on celebrating Team USA winning the gold at the World Juniors Championship. Herb Brooks was definitely smiling down.

Celebrating Team USA’s world juniors win and about to throw the Canes game on! pic.twitter.com/fcIWblhvzR — andy johnson (@andyjohnson_) January 6, 2024

We also had a little Dayton basketball action over the weekend.

And you can’t beat a Sunday with a little time spent in church.

Worshipping the Lord in church on a beautiful sunny day. — Jeff Christian God’s gift to ballroom notoriety (@JKChristian0001) January 7, 2024

My suggestion is you get up and do something!

In bed — Incredible Duck (@Incredible_duck) January 7, 2024

Church, pizza and football. The communists hate this.

⛪🍕and then 🏈 — Thom (@ThomB_76) January 7, 2024

It looks like Thom and our other Christian reader have backup because the OutKick crew is worshipping!

Worshipping Christ in church with my fellow believers. — Milton Prell (@MiltonPrell) January 7, 2024

Fishing in the snow? I’m not even a big fishing guy, but I love this. Our audience is just built differently.

There’s a lot of pro-Baker Mayfield readers in attendance and they have some thoughts.

With “bum baker mayfield” winning his division — TK (@TrKx07) January 7, 2024

Baker Mayfield! — 91Ls (@42Sooners) January 7, 2024

John, send me an exact location next time so I know where to book my next vacation.

Gun to the head, I legit had no idea what time of year lacrosse was played.

That’s our latest weekend recap, folks, and make sure to send your stuff to me on X or at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing from you all!