Bama Baton Twirler Chloe Holladay Is Fired Up For The SEC Championship, Josh Dobbs Memes & Clay’s Big Night At WWE Raw

Do you remember how your kids found out Santa Claus was a complete fabrication and mom and dad were responsible for buying Christmas gifts?

I’ve been having chats with Mrs. Screencaps on this topic and we need your help. How did you know your kids no longer believed a fat guy in a faux rabbit fur suit doesn’t actually slide down the chimney and doesn’t eat the cookies and drink the milk?

Do they come out and have a talk with you where they reveal the big news?

We’re fairly confident our 11-year-old knows Rudolph won’t be landing on the roof this year, but he has yet to tell us in secret so Screencaps the III doesn’t catch wind of this news.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer was blocked on YouTubeTV by our local CBS affiliate

Speaking of the holidays, I thought we’d have Screencaps the III sit down last night and watch Rudolph as a nice way post-Thanksgiving to get the holiday juices flowing.

And then we experienced something I’d never seen out of cable or streaming TV — the show was blocked on YouTubeTV. The message was something about “not available on streaming.”

Say what?

Why?

According to the experts on this stuff, there’s over-the-air rights and streaming rights.

What a great time it is for TV. I work in this industry, I work around people who are very smart with how the world of entertainment operates and I feel like I’m not an out-of-touch Gen Z moron on this stuff and yet I’m still perplexed over at least one or two things a week when it comes to broadcasting and how streaming has turned into complete chaos.

Sunday, I spent at least an hour trying to get my father access to my Sunday Ticket account so he could see the Bengals game in Florida. It turns out his Sony TV doesn’t work well with YouTubeTV or something like that. I’m fairly certain he’s going to need a FireStick to even run YouTubeTV.

Constant headaches.

Yet another very positive review for ‘Checkin’ It Twice’

• Jake H. in Utah, who had his HR executive come up with my LinkedIn title, writes:

I added “Checkin’ It Twice” to the YouTube DVR back on the day our friend wrote in about it. We kick off Christmas movies in our house the day after Thanksgiving and we always start with my all-time favorite, The Muppet Christmas Carol! I’m certain that it is not on anyone’s top-10, but the nostalgia of putting the VHS copy in at 4am and watching it multiple times until I could finally wake up all 7 of my siblings and parents to open presents will always be a treasured Christmas memory.

Anyway, we had a perfect opportunity to check out another Christmas movie on Saturday night. My boy was off to a birthday party, so it was an easy sell for my wife and teenage daughter, and we threw it on for an entertaining evening.

Having married a woman whose family still lives in the Idaho Falls area, our relatives hit every single check box for the characters, especially the Grandma and the eggnog. It was like I was transported back to our annual family reunions, with all the same catch phrases and humor. The show moved at a perfect pace. It captures you immediately and by the time it was all done we couldn’t believe where the time had gone. We don’t watch Hallmark movies, but I’ll add my name to the growing list of community members who’ve watched and enjoyed it! Checkin’ It Twice was a perfect way to spend the evening with family!

P.s. I picked up VolleyShot (not sponsored) and can’t wait for my son to open it Christmas morning!

Kinsey:

I’m still shook over Mrs. Screencaps destroying me four straight games this past Friday night to win our head-to-head battle four games to three. That’s right, she swept me four games straigh to win it all. It’s a huge scar I have to deal with right now. It’s not easy, trust me.

As for “Checkin’ It Twice,” Steve B. in Grand Junction, Colorado’s screenplay debut is hovering at a solid 7-stars on IMDb. Remember, Hallmark had Steve B.’s movie go first and it was a huge ratings success back in October when people were talking politics and the NFL.

How about a real-time sunrise report from Africa!

• John H. sent in this one THIS MORNING from Masai Mara, Kenya:

On cleaning grills and your chimneys

• Guy G. writes:

I’m finally catching up, after a very busy Thanksgiving weekend. 3 20+lb birds cooked, multiple dinners attended, and one of the turkeys sliced and vacuum sealed for winter. Damn good stuff!

Now I have to weigh in on cleaning your grills. I only have a single unit that gets cleaned every time. The Blackstone is cleaned after each cook. Even if it’s just used for 25 seconds to sear that smoke steak.



Each of the other units, have never been scrubbed. I’ve drained fluids, I’ve pulled out pieces that have fallen in, and I’ve shoveled/vacuumed ash. My BBQ always comes out great, and has never had a creosote flavor. Who the hell is running that high of a heat in the smoker to create it?! And for your gas grills…Anything left from the last cook, is burned off in the pre-heat. Those aren’t built with precision, and airflow lets everything escape. I did have an issue 15+ years ago with chicken sauce that got left, and almost burned the deck down…I don’t do that anymore. (Side note…Make your own chicken sauce, and PLEASE don’t use red sauce for it. It’s already dead. Don’t try and kill it again)

I’ve been to BBQ joints across the country, looking to up my own game. The best, and there is no question about it, are the hole in the wall places, with smokers set up outside. The more the place looks like its falling down, and there is no way you should sit in there, the better it will be.

One of my favorites in this neck of the woods, was in a single wide trailer, in a turnaround on some road in the sticks. I can guarantee that those cookers weren’t scrubbed down between cooks. You’ll find the same in every state.

House chimneys though…clean those often. Don’t need the fire department saving your basements.

A safety needs to be worth more than two points

• Matt M. from Charlotte, NC writes:

Watching Florida lose to FSU this past weekend, the Gators went up 12-0 in the second quarter on a safety. All players and fans wearing orange and blue were truly overjoyed. Much more so than on a two-point conversion. More than twice as happy than after a boring extra point. The swamp was louder than it ever gets after a field goal.

One could argue that a safety has more overall value than a field goal, since you get the ball back in relatively good field position.

However, I think the safety is undervalued, in terms of the awarded points.

What do Screencap readers think?

Should we make safeties worth more points? Defenses have been getting screwed in terms of ticky-tack roughing and pass interference penalties. Can’t we throw them a bone? I wouldn’t mind defensive touchdowns being worth more than offensive touchdowns too. What would be the pros and cons?

Thoughts from a common man just observing life

• Ridge Runner writes:

*Are Ryan Day and Bert Kreischer the same person?

*Don’t worry, Georgia (or Alabama, pending SEC Championship), will smack down Michigan. The SEC is just different.

*I’m with the guy who is over all the inflated butts and fake tits. The sexiest women use what God gave ’em with confidence and charm.

*I guess I didn’t know it was unusual to hang out with good people for decades. I’m still best friends with a guy I was in kindergarten with, we’re both in the live entertainment business and see each other every week. Most all of my real friends I’ve known since grade school, back when you make friends with people because you like them and have things in common, similar world view. When you get out of school, most of your friends are more like “associates” you meet professionally, or some kind of family obligation. Doesn’t mean they’re bad people, but if you’re still friends with somebody 30-40- years on, probably your kinda people. Plus, I don’t like MOST people.

*Hookstead is invading your space. He’s merging into your lane. He’s copping your jam. He’s easing in on your territory. His begging for emails is just a lame-o version of “Stuff You Guys Sent in…etc.” You forged your own path. Maybe time for an elbow to the face?

*Emily Elizabeth is the shizzle, nothing fake there!

Kinsey:

I understand what you’re saying about Hookstead, but behind the scenes, I have been encouraging this behavior.

Hang with me for a minute.

As the OutKick Audience Chief Engagement Officer (I think someone suggested adding “chief” to make it a C-suite title), it is imperative that I show the way to the younger OutKick talent and I am of the belief that they need to build relationships with the readers just as I’ve built relationships. I am not their boss, so I cannot give them direct orders, but several of us were recently on a call where I implored the staff to embrace a direct connection to the readership.

Barstool calls it brick by brick. I call it email by email. It’s one connection at a time. It’s repeating the process day after day after day like I’ve done on the Internet since 2007.

I’ve said it numerous times — one of the biggest business blunders Internet sites have made is talking to readers like they’re morons and never letting the audience speak. I’ve said it time and time again: The Big Js think you’re morons. I’ve worked in newsrooms. I’ve worked in radio. I’ve worked around a ton of TV people. The majority of them think the consumer is an absolute idiot.

If Hookstead can go out and win the war of building an audience, and he takes all of my readers, then more power to him.

That said, I’m not going to go down without a fight. I still have tricks up my sleeves and the hunger is still there to go out and give 110% on a daily basis. I have a family to feed. Trust me, these fingers aren’t done slapping this keyboard.

But businesses always need new talent to take the reins.

I want these young guns, and Amber, to battle it out on a daily basis. They’re the future of the business and if they’re successful, hopefully I’m successful down the road all winter from my double-wide trailer just off Marco Island checking in with Hook, Zach, Bobby B. and Amber via Zooms before going boating or golfing.

Now, it’s time to go blog and do Zooms.

Let’s get after it. There are battles to win and Hookstead might be out audience-ing me right now. There’s a layer of snow on the ground. Winter is here and there’s not much else to do but blog away.

Have a great day.

