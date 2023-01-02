Baltimore Ravens’ Mascot ‘Poe’ Has Electric Return After Tearing ACL Earlier In The Season

Baltimore Ravens mascot ‘Poe’ wasn’t about to miss the team’s regular season home finale on Sunday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers in town. The beloved mascot made a surprising, and electric return to action after suffering a brutal injury during a preseason game earlier this year.

Poe was wheelchaired out of the tunnel on Sunday night with a cast on his left leg. After getting the crowd’s attention, Poe tossed his blanket off and jumped out of the wheelchair sending Baltimore fans into a frenzy.

It was something you’d see during a WWE show, and ‘Poe’ pulled off the stunt perfectly.

It’s nice to see the Ravens’ mascot back in action after his unfortunate injury earlier in the year.

During the preseason win over the Commanders, Poe was playing a game during halftime with some youth football players when he had to be carted off the field. He immediately grabbed his left knee when hitting the turf.

To his credit, the person inside the costume kept his headgear on and everything as he was carted off the field.

ICYMI: The moment the Ravens mascot was tackled by a youth football player during halftime and needed to be carted off the field😐 #preseason pic.twitter.com/l5DPVm8IBi — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) August 28, 2022

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh delivered the news of the mascot’s torn ACL saying he “sustained a serious injury to his drumstick.”

“We’re gonna find a replacement … we’re gonna go to work on that right away. We’re gonna turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement,” Harbaugh said.

Head Coach John Harbaugh with a very important personnel announcement… pic.twitter.com/4VuBib5tyK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2022

When it comes to the handling of ACL injuries, the Ravens managed this situation to perfection.

