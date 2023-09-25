Refs Appear To Blow Pass Interference Call In OT Of Ravens/Colts Game

Videos by OutKick

NFL officiating continues to boggle the mind, and it appears refs missed another glaring pass interference in overtime during the Colts/Ravens game.

On 4th & 3rd with time winding down in OT, Lamar Jackson attempted a shot pass to Zay Flowers that fell incomplete.

However, it certainly didn’t help that linebacker E.J. Speed appeared to tackle the Ravens receiver as he came across the middle. The Colts eventually kicked a game-winning field goal after getting the ball back.

Watch Baltimore’s final play below, and decide for yourself what you think happened.

no flag thrown pic.twitter.com/7i9FDo7eWh — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 24, 2023

Did the refs miss an obvious pass interference committed against Ravens receiver Zay Flowers?

How does this continue to happen in the NFL? Now, the pass from Jackson didn’t appear to really be on target, and it might not have made a difference.

However, there’s no question Speed appeared to hinder the catch process by wrapping up Flowers before the ball arrived.

Did the refs miss a clear pass interference call near the end of the Ravens/Colts game? It certainly appeared like Zay Flowers was interfered with on 4th & 3rd. (Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

In what world is that not pass interference? It’s also not the first time this season a clear call appears to be missed.

There was an absolutely egregious no-call during the Steelers/Browns game last week. Is this the new normal in the NFL? Refs just miss pass interference calls late in the game?

The NFL needs to figure out this nonsense sooner than later. Missed calls of this nature simply can’t keep happening if fans and players are expected to take the officiating seriously. Fire away in the comments below with your thoughts on the play.