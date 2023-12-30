Ravens Will Honor Ray Rice During Sunday’s Game Against Dolphins

Videos by OutKick

During home games, the Baltimore Ravens honor a “Legend of the Game” — a tradition that recognizes former players for their accomplishments both on and off the field.

This week’s honoree? Ray Rice.

Yes, THAT Ray Rice. The running back who beat the daylights out of his fiancée and became the poster child for the NFL’s domestic violence problem.

This week’s game will feature a halftime performance from @AllTimeLow, Ray Rice as the Legend of the Game, and the first 30,000 fans will get a Ravens scarf from our gameday partners @LedoPizza! pic.twitter.com/68rdHRvuf2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 29, 2023

Up to this point, the Ravens and the NFL have distanced themselves from Rice since his suspension in 2014. But the 36 year old says Sunday’s festivities will give him a chance to prove he’s a better person now.

“I truly understand why I was let go and why so many hearts changed. But hopefully people can see where I’m at now. They say people can change, right? I am not the same person I was 10-12 years ago. That’s just not who I am,” Rice said, per the Ravens’ website.

“Every time I stepped on the field, I gave it my all. But I couldn’t say the same for life. Now I’m trying to be the best version of me.”

Decision To Honor Ray Rice Raises Eyebrows

The running back was sidelined from football during a domestic violence case launched against Rice after footage surfaced of him beating his then-fiancée in an elevator and dragging the unconscious woman out. He was eventually reinstated after winning an appeal but never signed with a team.

Janay gave Rice a second chance, and the two have now been married for 10 years. They have two children.

Before his fall from grace, Rice was a second-round draft pick who became a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro selection. He was part of the Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII.

And according to the Ravens’ very bizarre statement, “He was gregarious, with a smile that could light the Inner Harbor. He gave back to the community, and especially to kids. Anybody who spent time with Rice felt like they knew him and liked him.”

A smile that could light the Inner Harbor. PR is PRing hard.

Ravens President Sashi Brown says he’s a man worth honoring. You know, minus that whole beating a woman unconscious thing.

“He was also consistently in the community, giving back. Importantly, after Ray’s incident he owned it,” Brown said.

“On his own accord, Ray undertook critical work within himself and to bring awareness to and educate others on domestic violence. Nothing will change his past or make it right, but Ray’s work has allowed him to atone for his actions and rebuild relationships personally and professionally, including with the Ravens.”

The Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins — for the top seed in the AFC — Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.