Baltimore Ravens Aim To Give ‘Not-So-Soft’ Welcome To Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has looked pretty awful since returning to the NFL for the first time in nearly two years, and the Baltimore Ravens plan to keep it that way.

Or, as All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey so delicately put it, the Birds would very much like to give Watson a “not-so-soft welcoming” when he comes to the line Saturday afternoon.

“It’s cool to welcome him to the rivalry, hopefully it won’t be a good rivalry for him,” Humphrey added. “It’s not sweet over here. I know he’s going to be there for a while. So, I’ll be matching up against him for a while.”

Deshaun Watson continues to struggle in Browns return

It’s been a pretty brutal first two games for Watson, who is coming off an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.

He threw for just 121 yards and an interception in the end zone against the Texans in his first game back, and didn’t fare much better in last week’s loss to Cincinnati.

Playing the rival Ravens on a short week may not be the best medicine, either.

Baltimore’s defense ranks eighth in points per game, but has struggled against the pass, giving Watson and the Browns a glimmer of hope going into Saturday’s showdown.

Watson, by the way, is 0-2 all-time against the Ravens with a passer rating of 78, one touchdown and two picks.