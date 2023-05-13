Baltimore Orioles Star Cedric Mullins Hits For The First Cycle Of 2023

Videos by OutKick

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins accomplished a rare feat Friday night.

Mullins, who in 2021 contributed nearly 6 WAR during a 30 homer, 30 steal season, hit for the cycle against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Mullins roped a single to right field in the third inning, before crushing a triple into the right center field gap in the fifth.

In the seventh, Mullins pulled a double down the right field line, before crushing an eighth inning homer to complete the cycle.

Cedric Mullins is the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle! pic.twitter.com/E0S5QZp4Sa — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 13, 2023

Of course, the most exciting part for Orioles fans had to be the “bird bath” set off by each Mullins extra base hit.

On the back of Mullins’ stand out performance, the Orioles beat the Pirates 6-3, improving their record to 25-13.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 12: Cedric Mullins #31 of the Baltimore Orioles is doused with Gatorade after hitting for the cycle and defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Mullins Completes The First Cycle Of 2023

Just five players hit for the cycle in 2022; Nolan Arenado, Christian Yelich, Eduardo Escobar, Jared Walsh and Austin Hays.

While not as rare as a no-hitter or perfect game, the cycle requires the perfect blend of ballpark, speed and power to accomplish.

The surprising Orioles are getting production up and down the lineup to start the season, contributing to their second place position in the American League East.

While their run differential leaves something to be desired, there’s clearly enough talent on the roster to put a playoff berth in reach.

Mullins, Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman form a young, elite offensive core to build around.

Their pitching has also gotten a boost from little known reliever Yennier Cano. Cano’s been nearly unhittable, allowing just three base runners and no runs in 18.2 innings of relief.

All of this must come as a great shock to the Orioles top executive who before the year placed the team a distant third in his list of priorities.

READ: BALTIMORE ORIOLES TOP EXECUTIVE SAYS BOOKING CONCERTS IS A HIGHER PRIORITY THAN THE TEAM

Either way, it’s a big accomplishment for Cedric Mullins, looking to regain his 2021 form.