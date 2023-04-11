Baltimore Orioles Dugout Breaks Out Beer Bong To Celebrate Home Run

Videos by OutKick

The Baltimore Orioles are on the come up. As the second-worst team in the AL East in 2022 turns its focus toward the future, beer has become a big part of their day-to-day.

Not really, but in spirit.

Before the season began, Adley Rutschman and the young core got together with fans to crush some brewskis. Perhaps that had something to do with their celebration on Monday?

Although Baltimore is still a few years away from competing on the highest level, its roster has an average age of 27 years old. They are full of talent with a bright future ahead.

Among the players who are leading the charge, Ryan Mountcastle is near the top. He made his MLB debut in 2020 and has been slowly figuring it out over the course of his first two years in the league.

His power was on full display during the bottom of the first inning on Monday evening. He took J.P. Sears deep to left centerfield on a 1-0 count and tied the game at one.

As soon as Mountcastle rounded the bags, he was greeted by a new home run prop in the dugout— a beer bong. The Orioles have a black and orange beer bong, presumably filled with water, that awaits the dinger-hitter.

Come for the home run, stay for the celly. pic.twitter.com/WVtTCQYzRy — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 10, 2023

There is a lot of reason to like Baltimore this year and beyond. They have a lot of fun, they have a very bright future (assuming all things go according to plan) and they are slugging fake beers in the dugout.

Baseball is more enjoyable when the players are enjoying themselves, and home run props are a great way to bring some liveliness to the Major Leagues. There have been helmets and silly things in the past, but a beer bong is a blast!