Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh Shares Importance Of Faith For Surging Ravens

Videos by OutKick

John Harbaugh knows the heart of the Baltimore Ravens, preparing for an AFC championship face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Monday, Harbaugh shared that ‘faith’ has been the key to Baltimore’s togetherness all year.

The Ravens coach shared an enlightening message on the importance of faith with reporters, leading up to the AFC matchup.

John Harbaugh Shares Powerful Message on Raven’s ‘Faith’

Harbaugh turned the podium to a pulpit, sharing his invaluable perspective on becoming a champion, with faith as the motivator. The Ravens coach doesn’t know how the season will end but he’s got enough hope in his team.

Here’s what John shared on the Ravens’ “faith” this year”

John Harbaugh on his faith:



“I’m not ashamed…”



pic.twitter.com/P9Zk9q4sx8 — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 22, 2024

“Well, one thing that it’s important here, and we’ve always been this way is that everybody expresses who they are and can be who they are, you know, freely and without apology, you know? We always like to be our best selves. We kind of encourage that to one another, and sometimes we fall short. But we’re always striving for that. “We encourage each other to strive for that. We try to support each other as much as we can. I need as much support as everybody else does, you know? We’re really in a partnership here, players and coaches and scouts and everybody in the organization. We are in partnership. That’s the basic part of it. “If faith is a part of who you are and part of your life then it’s welcomed. I don’t try to hide that from my perspective of who I am. It’s sustained me. It’s improved me greatly over the years. It’s the only thing I think that really does change a heart, in my opinion, is faith. You really can’t do it yourself. It’s impossible. It has been for me. The more I trust, the better I get in. The more I trust God, the better I get. “I’m not ashamed of that. I think our guys appreciate it. And everybody, whatever their thoughts are on it, you know, they’re welcome. And, you know, there’s always some good dialog that way because we got some really smart guys and stuff. That’s that’s the way we’re formulated.”

More athletes and coaches have felt empowered by sharing their testimonies. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson previously touted his faith as instrumental to his NFL success. Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud shared his Christian faith after beating the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round.

#Texans QB CJ Stroud talks about:

– Players appreciating him giving glory to Jesus Christ

– Praised John Harbaugh for reading Scripture

– Said “There’s a lot of [players & coaches] out here that love the Lord” pic.twitter.com/ALjbfd2Lpq — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 22, 2024

Next to his brother and national champ Jim Harbaugh, coach John Harbaugh has promoted a Godly perspective on the world. Both coaches share this viewpoint, stemming from their strong Roman Catholic roots.

Last week, Jim Harbaugh caught headlines after attending a March for Life rally, to support the pro-life and anti-abortion movement. Leading up to the Rose Bowl, Jim shared with OutKick that Jesus would’ve been a ‘five-star coach and recruit.’ Harbaugh previously attested to holding the biblical figure King Solomon in high regard.

According to the Harbaughs, a Bible is the secret playbook to winning in life. It’ll be difficult to argue otherwise, should John Harbaugh secure his second Super Bowl and add to their championship streak this year.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on after an NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)