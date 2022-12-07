Baker Mayfield’s Wife Opens Up About Rollercoaster Year

Baker Mayfield has had a lot of ups and downs in his NFL career, but especially in 2022. Meanwhile, his wife, Emily, has been dealing with the same slew of changes.

“Feeling grateful tonight,” Emily Mayfield wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “For the whirlwind, the chaos, the craziness. I’m thankful for the opportunity to walk alongside my bff for this once in a lifetime rollercoaster ride.”

Mayfield started his NFL career in Cleveland before being traded to the Panthers to make way for Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers released Mayfield on Monday and the next day he was claimed by the Rams.

“I’m so thankful for our time in Charlotte. I met some REALLY incredible people & fell in love with an amazing city. You will certainly see more of us CLT!”

It’s good to hear that the Mayfields were digging their temporary hometown of Charlotte. However, you can’t but wonder if, after the way Bakers’ Panthers tenure went, Charlotteans (Charlatans?) may need a bit of a Mayfield respite.

Baker Mayfield’s stint in Carolina was a short one, that didn’t go how he, or the Panthers, had hoped. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Mayfields Appear Focused On LA

Well, Mrs. Mayfield has her focus squarely on the City of Angeles where her husband will once again sit on the sidelines for a fledgling team.

However, on the plus side, the weather will be a bit nicer.

“As for LA… I’m ready for you!” she said. “It’s been too long. I’m a PROUD Nebraska girl, but LA certainly holds a chunk of my heart too. It’ll be good to be back!

Last, and certainly not least, she had a message for Baker.

“And lastly, Bake, I’m one proud wife kid! It’s been the weirdest, most confusing, challenging, soul-searching year of my life. But the important thing is, we’ve done it together & with God at our center. I’m really proud of where we are, and where we’re headed,” She wrote. Thankful for the man you are today, and how you handle adversity with nothing but grace! Can’t wait to cheer you on #17! Go Rams!”

The Rams will take on the $1.35 million Mayfield is owed through the rest of the year. It’s a more than reasonable price to pay to add more depth at quarterback with start Matt Stafford on IR.

Los Angeles host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle