Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Gets Emotional Over Husband Winning Panthers Job, Escaping Cleveland

The emotions poured out of Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily on Monday after it was announced her husband would start the season as the starting quarterback in Carolina after a tumultuous end to his career in Cleveland.

Imagine the emotions running through Emily’s head as she watched her husband being kicked out of Cleveland in favor of a guy, Deshaun Watson, facing 25 sexual assault civil lawsuits and a Browns ownership that gave the new guy a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract to come take Baker’s job.

Imagine going to bed at night thinking about how your husband gave his soul to the city of Cleveland and then having to hear Browns owner Jimmy Haslam gushing over a guy who has one fewer career victory than your husband over a four-year span. This is a woman who found herself in constant fights with Browns fans over her husband’s toughness. This is a woman who learned Cleveland is an absolute meat-grinder of a city where the fans will pummel quarterback wives into the ground, if things aren’t going well, which, in Cleveland, is the norm.

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Lets It All Out

Monday, she let it all out. It was time to let go of the past, the life in Cleveland, the degenerate Browns fans and all the pain associated with the first four years of life in the NFL.

“Moving is stressful,” Emily wrote on IG Story referencing the couple finding themselves in Charlotte on short notice after the Panthers made the trade to get Mayfield. “It’s a lot of tedious, quick decisions & nostalgic memories. Life is weird and it goes by so fast. It can also change in the blink of an eye.

“It’s all in God’s timing, and it’s super exciting, but also super scary and sometimes sad,” Emily added. “Safe to say I’m feeling every single emotion today.”

Let it out, girlfriend. You no longer have to worry about life in Cleveland, which was understandably miserable.

Why Baker Got The Job

Panthers head coach (probably not for long) Matt Rhule said Monday that his new gunslinger got the job based on three areas.

“No. 1, mastery of the offense, No. 2, situational football excellence, and No. 3, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along.

“Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

Next up: the dysfunctional Browns come to Charlotte on Sept. 11 for the home opener and Bake’s redemption tour.

Buckle up, Em is going to get emotional over that one too.