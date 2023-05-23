Baker Mayfield Takes Field With Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Addresses Media’s Low Expectations For Team: ‘It’s May’

Videos by OutKick

Former No. 1 NFL Draft pick Baker Mayfield is on his fourth team in his sixth season. After four seasons in Cleveland, the team traded him to Carolina. The Panthers released him midseason and the Rams picked him up. This offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him to compete for the starting quarterback spot.

Mayfield, along with 2021 second-round selection Kyle Trask, are the two main combatants in the race. Tom Brady, of course, retired again this past offseason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield addresses the media on March 20, 2023 at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In two NFL seasons, Trask has thrown nine passes, completing just three of them. That gives Mayfield a massive experience advantage. However, Trask has been on the team for two seasons and Mayfield is just learning the offense.

However, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles says that’s not necessarily a big advantage for Trask and he really wants to see leadership qualities more than anything from both players.

#Bucs Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield not necessarily having more knowledge of this system over Kyle Trask because it’s New for everyone!#NFL pic.twitter.com/SpF0ALiYmy — rock riley (@realrockriley) May 23, 2023

The two quarterbacks took the field on Tuesday and threw passes to receivers.

Baker Mayfield took the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then took to the media podium

Baker Mayfield addressed the media after the first day of OTAs (organized team activities) and talked about the team’s low expectations by the media and Las Vegas odds.

“I played in this division last year and I’m pretty sure the Bucs won it,” Mayfield said. “I don’t really care what the people in Vegas are putting odds on it because it’s May. We haven’t played a real snap of football; there’s a long way to go before that.

“It’s just the time of year where everybody’s pretty bored and they don’t really have much to talk about.”

QB Baker Mayfield answers about many national media doubting the #Bucs this year. pic.twitter.com/uFrllqMVvr — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) May 23, 2023

He’s right about that last part — we’re dying for football content to cover. Hell, here I am writing up a post about Baker Mayfield throwing passes in PRACTICE. WITHOUT FULL PADS. OR DEFENSE.

But, it’s May. And it’s fun to talk about football.

Bowles clearly understands that, too. When a media member said Kyle Trask looked good on Tuesday, Bowles responded, “Yeah, in shorts and a t-shirt. I’m not going to sit here and crown or belittle anybody on one day of practice.”

Todd Bowles talks about how Kyle Trask played today on the first day of OTAs. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/Zbe4t0Mqi7 — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) May 23, 2023

I will say this though: based on some of Bowles’ responses and his tone and tenor, it sounds like Mayfield is the leader in the clubhouse to start for Tampa Bay in Week 1.

That’s not especially surprising, but Bowles definitely seemed a little more complimentary of Mayfield and downplayed Trask. Perhaps that’s simply a motivational tactic.

Either way, this is one of the more entertaining training camp/preseason position battles and I look forward to bringing you the latest information. In May! And June! And July!

It’s always football season, baby.