Sam Darnold has no issues with Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield was shipped to the Panthers in a blockbuster trade, and the QB1 job is down to him or Darnold in camp.

Despite the fact Mayfield might take the former third overall pick’s starting job, Darnold doesn’t have any beef with Baker as a person.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is competing for the starting job.

“Me and Baker are cool. I’m sure competing when things start rolling in training camp, you know, it’s going to be fun. We’re going to compete and have fun with it, but at the end of the day, this is a business,” Darnold explained when talking about his relationship with his new teammate.

Obviously, a great answer from Darnold. It’s kind of the only answer you can give. He made it clear him and Baker are “cool” as dudes off the field, but when it comes to the quarterback competition, it’s a business.

That’s the reality of the situation. It is what it is. There’s no point in pretending otherwise.

Sam Darnold talks relationship with Baker Mayfield.

The biggest question is whether or not Mayfield can ascend to the QB1 role in Carolina right from the jump or if Darnold can do enough to keep his job.

Lots of people in the media seem to think it’s Mayfield’s job already, but I wouldn’t be so sure. Is there really a noticeable gap between the two?

Remember, the Panthers are only on the hook for a small portion of Mayfield’s contract. If he doesn’t play, it will have very little impact on the finances of the team.

Will Baker Mayfield win the starting job in Carolina?

It’s going to be fascinating to watch it all shake out in camp in Carolina.