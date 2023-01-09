Baker Mayfield Discusses Future Plans, Reveals If Money Will Play A Role

Baker Mayfield is only focused on finding a great fit moving forward in his NFL career.

Mayfield and the Rams lost 19-16 in overtime Sunday to the Seahawks, and with his future wide open, he has some decisions to make.

One priority he made clear is that he wants to find a great place and not “chase” a big payday.

Baker Mayfield isn’t focused on making more money. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

“It’s gotta be the best opportunity for me. I’m not gonna go chase a check to go start…after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again,” Mayfield told the media after losing to the Seahawks.

Baker Mayfield said "I know I’m good enough to be a starting (QB). I have no doubt about that."

What will Baker Mayfield do?

Mayfield actually played surprisingly well with the Rams. He was atrocious with the Panthers earlier in the season, but with Sean McVay mentoring him, Mayfield made some plays.

In five games with the Rams, Mayfield threw for four touchdowns and 850 yards. He also completed 63.6% of his passes compared to only 57.8% with the Panthers.

Will Baker Mayfield stay with the Rams? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Is he a legit starter in the NFL? All signs would point to him being a fringe starter at best, but he at least proved to GMs around the league he still has a little gas left in the tank.

Chasing money over a great fit would be foolish, and it’s a wise decision to avoid that temptation. If the former first overall pick can find a great fit, which could honestly include staying with the Panthers, he could slowly revitalize his career.

At the very least, he could be a backup on a competitive team for a year or two.

Baker Mayfield played reasonably well with the Rams. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Either way, Mayfield made some progress with the Rams to change the narrative that he’s awful. The question now is where he’ll go. It should be fascinating to see what his options are.